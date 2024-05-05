What is labour about Labor

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

What is labour about Labor

What is Labour

About Labor?

“U” is missing

Too long now.

Where remains compassion

Peace and independence?

Tied to the apron strings of

Mother UK.

Tied to the bootstraps

Of thugs USA

Along with Japan

Rearming for peace.

Indeed!

How many more wars

Do we need?

We turn up uninvited

Spilling the blood of our cobbers

Filling the purses

Of greed.

What is Labour about Labor

When it shares Capital’s creed?

We can do much better

Restore and renew.

Find the answers and

Relocate “U”

In strUggle.

Dr Michael Davis majored in zoology and genetics at Sydney University before entering teaching. He has a Master of Asian Studies and a PhD from Griffith University.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Related Articles