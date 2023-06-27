PODCAST: Belinda ‘Bee’ Jones joins SpinProof

One of Bee's campaign corflutes found in Fadden (Photo by Dan Jensen)

IA columnist Belinda Jones sat down with Denise Shrivell on her SpinProof podcast for a discussion on independent politics.

Belinda – or “Bee” as she's more commonly known – has thrown her hat into the political ring, contesting for Stuart Robert's former seat of Fadden in the upcoming by-election.

In the podcast, Bee discusses the Coalition's defence of Stuart Robert, what she hopes to achieve if elected and the significance of independent media.

“When and if I get to Canberra, I'll be taking on not only politics but the media, too, because we need a royal commission into media ownership in Australia.”

Listen to the podcast HERE or click the player below:

