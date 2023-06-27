SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
PODCAST: Belinda ‘Bee’ Jones joins SpinProof

By |
One of Bee's campaign corflutes found in Fadden (Photo by Dan Jensen)

IA columnist Belinda Jones sat down with Denise Shrivell on her SpinProof podcast for a discussion on independent politics.

Belinda – or “Bee” as she's more commonly known – has thrown her hat into the political ring, contesting for Stuart Robert's former seat of Fadden in the upcoming by-election.

In the podcast, Bee discusses the Coalition's defence of Stuart Robert, what she hopes to achieve if elected and the significance of independent media.

“When and if I get to Canberra, I'll be taking on not only politics but the media, too, because we need a royal commission into media ownership in Australia.”

Listen to the podcast HERE or click the player below:

You can follow IA columnist Belinda Jones on Twitter @belindajones68.

