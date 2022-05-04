Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 26: ScoMo's stupefying mojo

It's election time and, accordingly, idiocy has hit new and ever more idiotic heights.

Idiot host Dave Donovan presents a high level of cretinous activity as the befuddled Minister for Emergency Non-Management Bridget McKenzie, the beamed up Minister for Sky Command Peter Dutton and the vibe-chasing Treasurer Josh Frydenberg strut their stuff.

Plus, resident Scomojologist Michelle Pini takes a shot at examining the PM's mojo.

It's an idiotic spectacular like none other! So, sit back and have a laugh and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Written by Michelle Pini and Dan Jensen. Presented by David Donovan and Michelle Pini.

