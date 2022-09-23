SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: News Corp's nanny news move

By | | comments |

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
CARTOONS
NEWS CORP Mark David #auspol Rupert Murdoch comics Liberal Party Peter Dutton Anthony Albanese Queen Elizabeth republic
Recent articles by Mark David
CARTOONS: News Corp's nanny news move

Cancelling comics? Cancelling culture, more like!  
CARTOONS: More visual hi-jinx from Mark David

... lest we forget he who gave Hi-viz the royal treatment.  
CARTOONS: Peter's policy prognosis

They're definitely on the nose!  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate