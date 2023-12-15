SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Cartoons News

CARTOONS: Dutton's idea of Happy Christmas

By

Dutton's idea of Happy Christmas

HO! HO! Here I go! Stuffing Australia's stockings with fear.

Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.

CARTOONS
PETER DUTTON Liberal party Opposition leader Labor Albanese Government #auspol Voice Referendum Annastacia Palaszczuk mainstream media bias
CARTOONS: Dutton's idea of Happy Christmas

