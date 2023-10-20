CARTOONS: Dutton makes his own voice heard

Dutton makes his own voice heard
While Australia tried to listen to the Indigenous Voice, it was difficult to do so while Opposition Leader Peter Dutton was making such a racket.
Check out Mark's new YouTube channel where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
Related Articles
- Central 'No' campaign lobby hiding behind wall of lies
- Referendum silences First Australians
- EDITORIAL: Referendum silences First Australians
- Fear and ignorance saw demise of Voice Referendum
- How the media failed Australia in the Referendum 'campaign'