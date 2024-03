CARTOONS: Dutton gets his nuclear necktie in a knot

Dutton gets his nuclear necktie in a knot

Political party meltdowns don't make you an expert on nuclear energy, Peter!

Check out Mark's new YouTube channel, where he teaches you how to draw cartoons!

Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.