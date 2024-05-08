SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Political reconstruction vital for Albanese re-election

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons)

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese needs to consider progressive moves toward an Australian republic to boost chances of another term in government, writes Dr Klaas Woldring.

THE RE-ELECTION of the Albanese Government cannot be taken for granted. Recent opinion polls suggest support for it currently is below the 2022 narrow election win. However, some indicators do suggest another win or at least a minority ALP Government with support from the Greens and Independents.

The approach of the Albanese Government, with the exception of the AUKUS decision, has been extremely cautious, the complete opposite of the Whitlam approach in 1972. This should be abandoned if re-elected.

Thus far, the clearly growing dissatisfaction with Australia's political system is left unanswered. The possibility of an early election is talked about again as well while Australia already has very short terms of three years federally. Why not adopt fixed four-year terms?

The importance of discussing real changes to be tackled by a second Albanese Government, if not earlier, should be obvious. Flagging important possible changes could even add to a successful re-election drive.

Two-party system draws democratic disadvantage
Two-party system draws democratic disadvantage

It's time we address the disadvantages of our two-party system and speak up for electoral reform.

While internationally the Albanese Government has achieved several positive outcomes, the impact of these on the voters' preferences may only be limited. Incomes, price levels of food, housing shortages and inflation are greater concerns for many and will affect their vote more.

The almost complete lack of unbiased political education in high schools is another problem. It seems not well understood as the failed Voice Referendum demonstrated.

Showing greater awareness that the society has changed dramatically from the colonial Anglo-society (UK and U.S. dependent) to a multicultural, independent country would be a further positive for the present Government. In this respect, the ALP is part of the prevailing governance system conservatism.

This goes further even. The electoral system in particular is a reflection of that history and of the two traditional classes: managers and workers/employees. Sadly, even ethnic discrimination against newcomers was displayed in ALP branches just recently. The Greens remain grossly under-represented in lower houses. The two-party system proves increasingly unrepresentative.

Changing the Constitution should no longer be a reluctant piecemeal drama, apparently to be avoided altogether. Bold tackling here means re-writing it. Apart from it being colonial in essence and despite additional statements of sovereign independence, this document no longer serves modern Australia well at all.

A republican Constitution surely should be the logical outcome of renewal, an aspect apparently not fully understood by the Australian Republic Movement. Its objectives are far too limited. In contrast, the Brisbane-based organisation Real Republic Australia's plan, chaired by David Muir, should encourage the Albanese Government.

A new year’s resolution: Get back on the reform horse
A new year’s resolution: Get back on the reform horse

After the defeat of the Voice Referendum, PM Anthony Albanese should not walk away from constitutional reforms and instead embrace a new process to deliver non-partisan backing for change.

The Voice Referendum demonstrated most people's knowledge of the existing Constitution is very inadequate. Altogether, objective political education in Australia is quite inadequate. Apart from addressing this in the established school and university programs, an immediate start could be made by the public broadcaster, the ABC. Of course, other broadcasters and all news media could start publishing pieces about political system renewal.

While the 2025 Federal Election outcome is difficult to predict, some significant shifts are possible, possibly affecting the major parties to actually lose seats.

The Greens may gain a couple of seats, possibly more. The Independent women are likely to be returned and could increase their number as well. Both the major parties are likely to be stuck at around one-third of the seats or even less.

This prospect suggests that the Albanese Government will need to come up with significant election winners to be returned to office. The polarised nature of the system remains unhelpful. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, in recent weeks at least, has even moved away from the customary negative talk about the Government by providing support for some policy government issues. A recent The Saturday Paper article suggested, convincingly, that it would altogether be difficult for the Liberal Party to gain a winning majority.

In addition, the National Party now has to contend with a growing regional, eastern Australia group that is supportive of Green values — the Lock the Gate Alliance. Politically, this represents a split in the conservative NP which has long been in solid coalition with the Liberal Party.

One would think that the introduction of proportional representation would assist that group in getting their voice heard more clearly and represented in Parliaments. However, currently, it is not a political party.

The Albanese Government will have to come up with impressive new policies and plans to clinch the 2025 Election. It has recently decided to try to move the national economy forward by stimulating new industries. It was reported in recent articles in The Australian, Australian Financial Review and The Saturday Paper that an interventionist industrial strategy has been adopted concentrating on transforming Australia's national economy by stimulating local industries.

The King of Australia will easily outlast Albanese's Labor
The King of Australia will easily outlast Albanese's Labor

Albanese’s stinging Voice rebuff and now his Governor-General appointment snuff out any chance of him delivering an Australian head of state.

However, concentrating on stimulating new Australian “homemade” industries received considerable criticism as the “wrong way to go” also from the Productivity Commission. However, the complexity and merit of this strategy, requiring a Future Made in Australia Act and allocating significant funding to the National Reconstruction Fund, Hydrogen Headstart Fund and Solar Sunshot Fund, is beyond this discussion.

The moderate reductions in loan repayments for university students is another move that could assist in re-election. These loans have become much too severe. If one compares that with the free university education during the Whitlam period, there is more to be done here.

A progressive government should tackle governance system changes to stimulate the people's confidence.

Here are areas demanding bold action:

  • impartial political system education needs to be started seriously;
  • the single-member district electoral system needs to be replaced with the much more democratic and fairer proportional representation system;
  • the Australian Constitution needs to be rewritten and adjusted to serve a modern multicultural democratic society; and
  • the country should then proceed to the republic which would follow logically and quickly.

Dr Klaas Woldring is a former associate professor at Southern Cross University and former convenor of ABC Friends (Central Coast).

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS REPUBLIC DEMOCRACY
ALBANESE GOVERNMENT Labor Party Anthony Albanese Australian Republic 2025 Federal Election #Auspol Peter Dutton Voice Referendum Constitution opinion polls
Share Article
Recent articles by Klaas Woldring
Political reconstruction vital for Albanese re-election

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese needs to consider progressive moves toward an ...  
Two-party system draws democratic disadvantage

It's time we address the disadvantages of our two-party system and speak up for ...  
Tasmanian Election result a challenge to improve democracy

Results from the Tasmanian State Election could start a shift in political thinking ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate