POEM: In a nutshell

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.
In a nutshell
Humans...
See a forest,
Cut it down.
Kill the environment,
Burn it down!
Seen a Koala?
No, they're gone.
Got any food?
No?
We're all screwed!
Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.
* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.
