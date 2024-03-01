SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Poetry and verse Fiction

POEM: In a nutshell

By | | comments |
(Photo courtesy Bill McAuley)

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

In a nutshell

Humans...

See a forest,
Cut it down.

Kill the environment, 
Burn it down!

Seen a Koala?
No, they're gone.

Got any food?
No?

We're all screwed!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), loves to make people laugh and loves writing verse when inspired.

* Full IA Writing Competition details HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
ENVIRONMENT LIFE & ARTS
IA WRITING COMPETITION poem climate change koala nature native forest logging food food security extinction
Share Article
Recent articles by Ann Meharg
POEM: In a nutshell

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: Just stop

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.  
POEM: Leaving them in the lurch

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (fiction category) entry.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate