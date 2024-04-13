SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Arts News

If you think you know where this is... think again

If you think you know where this is... think again (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

Victoria's Werribee Farm (now known as the Western Treatment Plant) never looked so good. (Photo circa1995.)

It appears this Harvard IIB vintage aeroplane is flying over a picturesque rice field in Vietnam... but if you look closely, it doesn't pass the sniff test!

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

 Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne. 

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

VICTORIA ARTS LIFE & ARTS
EYE FOR AUSTRALIA photography Bill McAuley photojournalism vintage aeroplane North American Harvard IIB aeroplane Werribee Farm Werribee Sewerage Farm Western Treatment Plant Melbourne
