If you think you know where this is... think again (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)
Victoria's Werribee Farm (now known as the Western Treatment Plant) never looked so good. (Photo circa1995.)
It appears this Harvard IIB vintage aeroplane is flying over a picturesque rice field in Vietnam... but if you look closely, it doesn't pass the sniff test!
**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**
Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.
Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.
