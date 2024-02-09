CARTOONS: Mark David takes a hike

Mark David takes a hike
Meanwhile, the rich keep getting richer...
Mark David is IA's resident cartoonist. You can see more cartoons from Mark on his website Mark David Cartoons, or follow him on Twitter @mdavidcartoons.
