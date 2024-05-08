Dominique Grubisa continues her brazen plagiarism spree

Far from a great artist, Dominique Grubisa continues to steal anyway (Screenshots via Facebook)

Dominique Grubisa continues to brazenly steal the work of others. What will stop this shameless woman?

Recently, self-professed property and law maven Dominique Grubisa has turned her attention to another source from whom to steal work. This time, she has been appropriating stories by the chief economist and co-founder of Macro Business, Leith van Onselen.

A post on the Property Lovers Facebook page on 3 May contained around 500 words. Barely a dozen hadn’t been copied from an article by van Onselen from 24 April.

Grubisa, who has no qualifications in economics told her readers:

‘I no longer view negative gearing as a significant driver of Australian house prices, given New Zealand banned negative gearing on April 1, 2019, and then saw house prices record one of the world’s largest booms over the pandemic.’

What an amazing miracle that an actual economist, whose previous roles include stints at Goldman Sachs and the Australian Treasury, had put that same conclusion into print just over a week before.

On 22 April, an article was published on the Property Lovers website titled ‘Why Australia will never build enough homes’. By a miracle, van Onselen had penned an article for Macro Business with the same title only three days before. Van Onselen’s article seems to have been run through Chat GPT and with some rephrasing, it popped out again as the analysis of Property Lovers.

Another article posted on the Property Lovers site a few weeks before had again clearly been pinched from an article by van Onselen.

Grubisa is utterly shameless in her appropriation of the work of others. It doesn’t seem to matter how many times she is caught out in stealing other people’s work, she won’t stop.

Here's a list of other people and organisations whose work Grubisa has plagiarised or claimed as her own (when it was not) as reported by IA:

Then there are the articles on the DG Institute website that have also been pinched. Examples include this article about salary sacrificing your mortgage that came from an article published by Canstar.

In a video on Facebook, Grubisa spoke about how “everyone says, ‘Oh, you’re so well-read, Dom’”. “Everyone is saying” is a regular line from Grubisa’s fellow self-deluded notional mentor, Donald Trump. We don’t think everyone is saying Grubisa is well-read.

In the video, Grubisa went on to say if you find a book you like you can borrow from it or steal.

Grubisa is relentless in her deception. She was happy to convince her clients they could misappropriate money from a deceased estate. She has been shameless about falsifying documents to create the illusion of debts that doesn’t exist.

We feel that given Grubisa’s such extensive achievements in pilfering the work of others, it’s time to immortalise her in song.

So, with apologies to Madonna, here is Plagiarist Girl:

(Verse 1) Some folks write it, on their own, do it night and day, But she browses through the net, finds another way. She took a book from Robert Bauman, with no sense of shame, Ripped off pages from Chip Cummings, just her normal game! (Chorus) 'Cause we are living in a plagiarise world, And she is a plagiarist girl, You know that we are living in a plagiarise world, And she just copies, this girl! (Verse 2) Pages turning, see the words, they all seem quite new, From finance blogs to law advice, sadly none is true. Ideas shining like they’re gold, but they’re old and resold, From foreign sources too she steals, theft and grift so bold. (Chorus) 'Cause we are living in a plagiarise world, And she is a plagiarist girl, You know that we are living in a plagiarise world, And she just copies, this girl! (Bridge) Books and scripts, they lay around, From Harbour’s work to NZ Herald. She lifts them up without a sound, Nothing’s original, nothing new! (Verse 3) Academic papers, here and there, copied can you see? Even rips from textbooks, SovCits, it’s a brazen spree. Look out baby, 'cause here she comes, Pasting and drafting, intellectual crumbs! (Chorus) 'Cause we are living in a plagiarise world, And she is a plagiarist girl, You know that we are living in a plagiarise world, And she just copies, this girl! (Outro) Material, material, she’s not done, Material, plagiarised, not so fun, Living in a plagiarise world (plagiarise), Living in a plagiarise world (plagiarise), She’s just a plagiarist girl!

