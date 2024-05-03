The bipartisan problem of women dying because 'good blokes' get angry

Thirty-two women murdered so far this year is a national emergency worthy of an immediate response, writes managing editor Michelle Pini.

* CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses domestic violence

IN THE category of You couldn’t make this shit up, Senator Hollie Hughes is unsurpassed.

As Australia took to the streets in the tens of thousands to demand action on gender-based violence, Hughes piped up with, the “problem” with violence against women is people who cast:

“...All straight white men as some kind of demon and that all women should be believed.”

Hughes added: "There’s some really good blokes out there!”, as the (presumably) straight, white, male host enthusiastically agreed.

Embarrassing scenes on Sky as Hollie Hughes says the “problem” with violence against women is ppl who cast “all straight white men as some kind of demon” & who say “all women should be believed”

Hughes “There’s some really good blokes out there!”

Stefanovic “I’m a good bloke!”🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Es1dBqVF5T — stranger (@strangerous10) April 28, 2024

Yeah, that’s the problem, Hollie. Sure, women continue to die at the hands of “really good blokes” – mainly the straight white ones – but the real issue is that when we discuss their senseless murders but don’t point out the straight white blokes who haven’t killed people, we may be hurting the sensibilities of said blokes.

Are Liberal and National Party women okay?

And, as we have come to expect with a large proportion of Coalition politicians in recent times (and yes, there are exceptions but we are not going to list them), if there is any national issue requiring a solution, rather than trying to address it, it is far more politically expedient to weaponise it.

This week has seen ample stones thrown from the Opposition section of the House. That’s the glass mansion that for almost ten years in power did not address multiple incidences of sexual harassment and assault within its own ranks, refused to enact quotas, ignored women marching against violence, told them they should be shot and continues to defend good white blokes at all costs.

Hollie, along with Senator Jane Hume, has weighed in, of course.

As has Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley, who has this week managed to find sudden concern for gender-based violence, with:

"I’m sick of men. I’m sick of Mark Dreyfus. I’m sick of Anthony Albanese. I’m sick of their rhetoric."

And when asked about the problem of violence against women during her own Government's term, replied:

“I’m not going to point the finger and I’m not going to be political.”

And then there’s the Canberra violence against women rally, which the PM attended. Video footage shows the organiser originally calling for no speakers and the crowd disagreeing before Albanese is given the microphone.

And, true to form, that is what the Opposition and the establishment media are focusing on, featuring Liberal Party women, who, after a decade in power and a PM who avoided women (apart from those in his family) like the plague, now accuse Albanese of “politicising” the event.

The conspicuous absence of current Liberal Leader Dutton or his predecessor, or Hollie for that matter, is ignored.

Oh, the irony.

And these are all distractions, of course, which help to derail the real issue here. A storm in the teacup of the actual problem: a shitstorm of violent proportions in which women are murdered at the rate of one a week, every year. So far this year, that number has doubled to 32 lives lost in just four months. Fifty-two thousand women fleeing violence are turned away from legal services each year.

This is a national emergency. It may not fit the usual pattern of national emergencies, since it does not involve climatic forces of nature, but it is an emergency nonetheless.

Women are being murdered at the hands of violent men and the problem is escalating. Sure, they are not murdered by the "good blokes", Hollie, but how does the existence of good blokes and their reputations help this national emergency, right now?

And yes, it’s good that this PM (and other Federal Government MPs) attended the protest rallies, unlike their predecessors.

And yes, it’s good that PM Albanese called a special meeting of the National Cabinet to address it. And that he committed $925 million over five years to help women escape violence.

But this is not enough.

Like any national emergency, drastic action is needed. Preferably this will be before we get another Coalition Government, filled with people like Hollie, who thinks the problem is protecting the reputations of men. Or Sussan Ley who has just discovered domestic violence is a problem. Or Peter Dutton, who has no appetite for positive steps in any direction.

Let's not forget that in 2014, after a few men died from coward punches, state governments imposed tougher penalties and a string of other measures. There were 127 one-punch deaths in Australia in 16 years. Women die violent deaths at the hands of men at the rate of 52 per year. For the past ten years.

Today, if we can find around $360 billion to keep the war machines turning, then we can find the money to house women and children fleeing domestic violence. And we can find the money for many more trained frontline workers. Or to instigate legislation and measures to address repeat offenders getting bail. Or anything else that is required to address this violence.

But unless we stop focusing on men’s reputations and political point-scoring, there will never be enough money to fix the bipartisan problem of women being murdered when blokes get angry.

* If you are experiencing distress, please contact:

1800Respect on 1800 737 132 or chat online; or

Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Text 0477 13 11 14.

