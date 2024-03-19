Serious News Network says farewell to Scott Morrison

Former PM Scott Morrison recently gave his farewell speech to a nation happy to see him out the door.

While the event was covered by many a news outlet, no one quite analysed it like the Serious News Network. Ace presenter Derek McSmugley and political correspondent Marjorie Winterbottom cut to the chase and brought us key moments such as ScoMo's obsession with Taylor Swift and Liberal Deputy Leader Sussan Ley's insane rant.

Marjorie Winterbottom: This week, he delivered his eagerly anticipated invalidickstory... correction... valedictory speech in the Lower House. One greeted, indeed, with great enthusiasm – and relief – on both sides of the house. After he concluded, the former PM offered am outstretched hand to every one of his colleagues. Something a few were even willing to accept.

