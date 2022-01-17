SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Sport News

Australian Open opens up with Djokovic exit

By | | comments |
The Morrison Government has deported Novak Djokovic, who won't compete in this year's Australian Open (Screenshot via YouTube)

While Novak Djokovic won’t be able to defend the crown he has won the last three years, there is no shortage of star power in Melbourne ready to take the Serb’s place on the throne, writes Ronny Lerner.

IT IS HARD to remember a more controversial lead-up to an Australian Open tennis tournament.

As of Sunday evening, the involvement of the men’s world No.1, winner of a record nine titles at Melbourne Park, 20-time grand slam winner and arguably the greatest player of all time, Novak Djokovic, was still up in the air.

The controversial Serbian superstar found himself in that predicament – and in immigration detention for a chunk of time – after entering the country unvaccinated and taking part in a media interview while knowingly infected with COVID.

Djokovic v Home Affairs brings home cruel immigration policy
Djokovic v Home Affairs brings home cruel immigration policy

Because Novak Djokovic is world-famous, the extreme cruelty of the Australian Government's immigration policy is getting international attention.

He also admitted that his Australian Travel Declaration form incorrectly stated he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to arriving here – despite being in Spain – and he tested positive on 17 December despite his sworn court affidavit saying he was “tested and diagnosed” on 16 December.

Ultimately, after having his visa cancelled twice by the Federal Government (the first time due to his medical exemption – a prior COVID infection – not being valid, the second “on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so”) a full bench of the Federal Court denied the 34-year-old’s appeal and ruled unanimously in favour of the Government.

Approximately 17 hours before the tournament was due to begin (that’s right, there is actually some tennis planned to take place in the next fortnight), Djokovic’s fate was sealed and on Sunday night he was deported in sensational circumstances.

Unquestionably, this is one of the biggest sports stories of the past decade.

But as the saying goes, the show must go on and while Djokovic won’t be able to defend the crown he has won the last three years, there is no shortage of star power in Melbourne ready to take the Serb’s place on the throne.

For starters, look no further than Djokovic’s fellow 20-time major winner Rafael Nadal.

A twist of fate has ensured the door has been opened a little further for Nadal, who is also locked with Roger Federer on 20 grand slams, to become the men’s all-time record holder with 21 majors.

Djokovic jumps into prime position for GOAT title
Djokovic jumps into prime position for GOAT title

Arguably the 'greatest [tennis player] of all time', Novak Djokovic's 2021 French Open win makes him the only man in the Open Era to conquer all four Grand Slam tournaments twice.

Under normal circumstances, Djokovic would have been widely viewed as a great chance to go out on his own in a fortnight’s time and claim the record for himself, but, in many respects, he has become the author of his own demise.

However, if Nadal is to clinch his second Australian Open crown – and first since 2009 – the five-time finalist is going to have to fend off a hungry, exciting, new generation of players.

Fresh from winning his maiden grand slam at the 2021 U.S. Open, and preventing Djokovic from completing a calendar-year grand slam, Russian star, and No.2 seed, Daniil Medvedev sits at the top of the list of serious threats for this year’s title.

After losing to Djokovic in last year’s final, Medvedev will have no shortage of motivation to go one better this year.

Nipping at Medvedev’s heels is Germany’s Alexander Zverev — still searching for his first major win after four grand slam semi-final appearances and a runner-up at the U.S. Open in the past two years.

Beyond those three, crowd favourite Stefanos Tsitsipas (who lost to Djokovic in last year’s French Open final), Italian duo Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, and Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev, are right in the mix too. As is Canadian prodigy Félix Auger Aliassime who looks set for a huge 2022.

From an Australian perspective, Nick Kyrgios is sure to provide plenty of entertainment — the fact nobody ever quite knows how far the mercurial talent can go makes him compulsive viewing. His compatriots Alexei Popyrin, 32nd seed Alex De Minaur and new Adelaide International champion Thanasi Kokkinakis will be hoping to progress beyond the first week, too.

But in the women’s tournament, expectations for Australian glory are much higher. All eyes, as they always seem to do at this time of year, will turn to golden girl Ashleigh Barty.

Australian Open: Melbourne denied massive Barty party
Australian Open: Melbourne denied massive Barty party

Melbourne came so close to being treated on Thursday afternoon with what would’ve been a tennis match for the ages.

The world No.1 and reigning Wimbledon champion will be looking to not only clinch a third grand slam title but also become the first local player to win the Australian Open since Chris O’Neil became women’s champion back in 1978.

After three consecutive trips to the quarter-finals and a final-four appearance in 2020, Barty is the red-hot favourite to finally break through in 2022.

You’d think as the top seed there wouldn’t be too many landmines on the way to the quarter-finals, but Barty actually finds herself in a very tricky part of the draw.

A potential fourth-round meeting with the tournament's second favourite and reigning champion, Naomi Osaka looms if both women win their first three matches — after the latter slipped to 14th in the world. Ordinarily, that would be a match-up you’d expect to see at the semi-final stage at a minimum.

And with the likes of two-time grand slam champions Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona Halep; recent French Open winners Barbora Krejčíková and Iga Świątek; No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka; sixth seed Anett Kontaveit and American teenage sensation Coco Gauff, all with their eyes on the prize, Barty will certainly be made to earn it if she does happen to reign supreme in Melbourne this year.

Ronny's tips: Medvedev (men), Barty (women)

Ronny Lerner has been a sports and music journalist/editor since 2006. Follow Ronny on Twitter @RonnyLerner.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS SPORT
AUSTRALIAN OPEN Ronny Lerner Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev Ash Barty Nick Kyrgios COVID-19 #auspol Federal Government
Recent articles by Ronny Lerner
Australian Open opens up with Djokovic exit

While Novak Djokovic won’t defend the crown he has won the last three years ...  
Australia coming in hot to meet England in Adelaide

England might fancy winning the second Ashes Test, but the recent nine-wicket ...  
Australia ready for battle against England in first Ashes Test

The biggest and oldest rivalry in world cricket resumes on Wednesday when Australia ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate