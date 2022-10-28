THIS IS NOT THE MIDWINTER BALL — it's way, way better!

Independent Australia's very first THIS IS NOT THE MIDWINTER BALL Melbourne fundraising event is almost here — and you can guarantee it will be a great night out.

Supporting us with their time and amazing talents are comedians, TOM BALLARD and FRIENDLYJORDIES, and musicians extraordinaire, THE BARRYS, featuring IA satirist ROCKY DABSCHECK.

There will be uproarious comedy, great music, delicious food, a quiz, tempting prizes and much more. And what's more, the night is all to be streamed for the visual delectation of all you unlucky people who can’t make it along.

It'll be a fun night of merriment, for sure, but here's the most important thing — it's going to help IA keep doing what we do best: investigating Australia.

Let's be straight up, THIS IS NOT THE MIDWINTER BALL is a fundraiser, because we are in desperate need. We tried our best to find a rich benefactor, but as yet, one has not materialised.

We understand that it’s hard for so many of our readers to keep supporting quality independent journalism, but we believe the nation needs us more than ever and your support is essential.

Please support our fearless journalism by doing one, more or all of the following:

BUY a TICKET to our THIS IS NOT THE MIDWINTER BALL event, come along and have the night of your life with all of us; TELL all your friends about the event; Promote your business, by SPONSORING our event; DONATE to IA; or FIND a wealthy benefactor for IA (or get them to put us in their will).

ANY OF THESE WILL LEAD YOU TO FEEL WARM AND FUZZY ABOUT BEING A CRUSADER FOR FREE AND FEARLESS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM!

Also, please tell your friends, family and frenemies about IA, share our stories far and wide and continue to offer us loads of praise for our work as, while it doesn’t pay the bills, it helps keep our lights on ... on the inside.

We can't wait to see you there. And if you can't make it, watch our live stream!

Michelle, Dave and the IA team.

IA's THIS IS NOT THE MIDWINTER BALL

A night of comedy, trivia, music, prizes and more, headlined by TOM BALLARD and FRIENDLYJORDIES, featuring live music by THE BARRYS and even a quiz!



Finger food and welcome sparkling wine included

Drinks at bar prices

Tickets: $95 (Special discount for IA members)

Thursday 1 December 2022 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM (UTC+11)

The Salon, Provincial Hotel (upstairs)

299 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy, Vic 3065

*Sponsored by Superkote Glass Installation*