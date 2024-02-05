SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
The IA Writing Competition is back!

By | | comments |

The IA Writing Competition is back by popular demand and it's even bigger and better!  

Independent Australia is now accepting submissions for the Most Compelling Article and Most Enthralling Fiction Work categories.

This year's two lucky overall winners will be published in the 2025 edition of IA in Print and receive $1,000 cash prize each!

Finalists for each category will be chosen each month and awarded a 12-month IA subscription. Full conditions of entry* are listed below but an important change to last year is the new 2,000-word maximum word limit.

MOST COMPELLING ARTICLE CATEGORY

We now invite submissions for the Most Compelling Article. This is open to non-fiction articles from the general public, which we have not solicited.

MOST ENTHRALLING FICTION WORK CATEGORY

We also invite writers of fiction and poetry to enter the Most Enthralling Fiction Work category — send us an enthralling short story or poem, featuring a current affairs or social element.

We can't wait to read your scintillating entries!

*CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

  • Closing date for entries is Thursday, 12 September 2024.
  • Entries in both categories must not exceed 2000 words.
  • All entries must be submitted in Word or PDF format.
  • All entries must be accompanied with author's brief bio and profile photo, email address and contact phone number.
  • Entries must be original.
  • Plagiarism will not be tolerated.
  • Entries that have been previously published on IA or elsewhere will not be accepted.
  • IA columnists are ineligible.
  • Articles commissioned by Iare ineligible.
  • IA staff are ineligible.
  • Previous contributors to IA are free to enter.
  • Entries may be edited at our discretion.
  • Entries may be published on IA without being shortlisted for a prize.
  • Winners will be notified by email.
  • Please send submissions to: submissions@independentaustralia.net.

*PLEASE NOTE: Independent Australia reserves the right to publish entries at its discretion. 

