SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Questions remain as Reynolds recants Lehrmann trial evidence

By | | comments |
Former Defence Minister Linda Reynolds (Image by Dan Jensen)

Questions surrounding former Liberal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ “recanting” of evidence given to the A.C.T. Supreme Court in the Lehrmann trial remain unanswered.

*CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses rape

So does the question of whether or not Reynolds misled the Federal Parliament on the matter.

We’ve heard little from Reynolds since her spectacular backtrack during the Channel 7 program, Spotlight, which aired in August 2023, regarding her sworn testimony in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann for the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins in Reynolds’ office in Parliament House in March 2019.

Lehrmann denies the charge and his trial was aborted due to juror misconduct.

Reynolds told the court she did not know of any sexual element in the events that occurred in her office, specifically, that she was unaware of Ms Higgins’ allegation that Lehrmann “had been on top” of her.

Cracks in Reynolds' Lehrmann trial testimony
Cracks in Reynolds' Lehrmann trial testimony

Contradictions have appeared in evidence given by Linda Reynolds as to what happened on the night of the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins.

Reynolds said she believed she spoke the truth during the trial and had only become aware after the trial was aborted of her then chief of staff Fiona Brown’s evidence to the contrary.

As reported by Samantha Maiden on news.com.au:

During the trial, Ms Brown confirmed she was aware by Friday that Ms Higgins had told her in a meeting, “I remember him on top of me”.

 

Ms Brown also told the Supreme Court that she informed Senator Reynolds what Ms Higgins had said before their 1 April meeting with Ms Higgins in her ministerial suite.

 

Ms Reynolds has denied this under oath and in parliament.

Reynolds' lawyers, Bennett, indicate in a statement to news.com.au, that the Senator had given evidence 'to the best of her recollection’ :

Since the trial, Senator Reynolds has had the opportunity to discuss the matter with Ms Brown, which has prompted our client’s recall of further information...

 

Having reflected further on this issue and with the benefit of discussing with Ms Brown, Senator Reynolds now recalls this conversation and, therefore, during the Spotlight interview, Senator Reynolds relayed this point to Liam Bartlett.

Sofronoff Inquiry failed to question rogue Lehrmann juror
Sofronoff Inquiry failed to question rogue Lehrmann juror

The Sofronoff Inquiry's failure to address the juror who caused the Lehrmann rape trial to be aborted raises questions about the A.C.T. legal system.

The contradictions in the two women’s testimonies were startling and went to the heart of the rape allegation. Brown’s evidence supported Higgins’ narrative, whilst Reynolds’ denial of knowledge of any “sexual element” appeared to confirm Lehrmann’s account and damage Higgins’ credibility.

This was the contradiction the jury faced that could well have contributed to their inability to reach a verdict before the trial was aborted.

Considering the outcome of the trial may well have been determined by Reynolds’ failure to recall this vital detail, the announcement of her recovered memory of the conversation with Brown appears cavalier.

According to the Criminal Defence Lawyers Australia website, in the A.C.T.:

It will be considered “aggravated perjury” where the person gives a false statement, while being under oath, in order to procure the person’s or someone else’s conviction for, or acquittal of, an offence.

 

It provides that the court may also find a person guilty of aggravated perjury, even if the person is reckless about whether the statement is false, rather than actually knowing it was.

Brittany Higgins' bravery exposes struggle for women's legal rights
Brittany Higgins' bravery exposes struggle for women's legal rights

The miscarriage of justice in the Bruce Lehrmann trial has highlighted the weakness in our democratic institutions and the betrayal of women such as Brittany Higgins.

We are unaware if Reynolds has done anything other than confess her memory lapse on Sunday night television or if any appropriate scrutiny has followed.

Are we to accept that a witness, particularly one of such standing as a minister of the Crown, herself a legislator, can announce to the media that she is recanting vital sworn testimony in a criminal trial, without so much as a murmur of protest from anyone?

Will Reynolds be required to inform Parliament as to whether she misled it, with her denial that she knew of the alleged “sexual element” in the events in her office that night?

Will Reynolds be required to explain why, if she was unaware of an alleged “sexual element” or allegations of a crime being committed against Higgins, she advised that Ms Higgins go to the police?

These questions need answers.

But first of all, they need someone with standing in the matter to ask them.  

If you would like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online, Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467.

Dr Jennifer Wilson is an IA columnist, a psychotherapist and an academic. You can follow Jennifer on Twitter @NoPlaceForSheep.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS MEDIA CRIME LAW
LINDA REYNOLDS Brittany Higgins Bruce Lehrmann Spotlight evidence #Auspol rape trial misconduct Fiona Brown Shane Dowling
Share Article
Recent articles by Jennifer Wilson
Questions remain as Reynolds recants Lehrmann trial evidence

Questions surrounding former Liberal Defence Minister Linda Reynolds’ “recan ...  
Turning politicians into celebrities won't excuse their crimes

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's appearance on Kitchen Cabinet provoked outrage ...  
Cracks in Reynolds' Lehrmann trial testimony

Contradictions have appeared in evidence given by Linda Reynolds as to what happ ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate