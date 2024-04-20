When Ol' Blue Eyes saw red (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

In Australia, during a tour of the Far East in 1974, Frank Sinatra appallingly referred to Aussie journalists as "pimps", "whores" and "fags".

The unions black-banned Sinatra, who then refused to do any interviews or photographs with the Australian press.

I decided to keep waiting outside Sinatra's hotel and couldn't believe it when I saw his limo coming toward me. I quickly panned my camera, this lucky shot resulting in a front-page picture.

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

