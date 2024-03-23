Midnight Oil puts Burra on the map (Photo courtesy Bill McAuley | billmcauleyphotographer.com)

This small South Australian farmhouse located in Burra, became an international icon after appearing on Midnight Oil's 1987 Diesel and Dust album cover.

Today, the house is commonly referred to as 'the Midnight Oil house'. (Photo circa 1988.)

**This photograph is part of a new IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist, Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

Bill has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley'. To see more from Bill, click here.

