Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Politics Opinion

Wren's week: The contrast between Premier Berejiklian and Premier Andrews

By | | comments | PDF Print
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is embroiled in an ICAC political scandal (image via YouTube)

The name “Gladys” does not immediately inspire thoughts of entrenched political corruption, however this week the now rare name will be forever linked with it.

Over the years, there has been much written by Independent Australia and elsewhere on the corruption endemic to the Liberal and National parties. It never seems to get much better.

The NSW ICAC has been investigating disgraced former State MP Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire. He’s as bent as a nine bob note. However, it was revealed in the hearing was that he had been in a secret romantic relationship with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for over five years. The relationship only ended in the last few months.

Berejiklian claimed under oath she had no knowledge of Maguire’s business dealings or that she had not met any of the dodgy property developers he was interacting with. However, recorded phone calls and text messages revealed the opposite. She had effectively misled the ICAC under oath.

#9 TOP STORY OF 2019: Gladys Berejiklian slashes fire service budgets as NSW burns
#9 TOP STORY OF 2019: Gladys Berejiklian slashes fire service budgets as NSW burns

The country was on fire in November and is still ablaze. This story, with more than 22,500 unique views, sums up our outrage at complacent, negligent governments.

As the hearing progressed, and it's still ongoing, more and more details emerged of the pair’s relationship. Despite Berejiklian’s claims she knew nothing about Maguire’s business dealings, it is inconceivable that could be the case. She had also deleted a critical email from her personal email account, that only she had access to. That in itself is an admission of guilt.

Berejiklian is refusing to resign, despite having been caught red-handed enabling the corruption of Maguire. The term enable is appropriate, because under NSW corruption legislation it is a crime to not report corruption when it is discovered. She did not report it, therefore she enabled it. 

The reaction of the press was predictable. Had Berejiklian been a Labor Premier, the media would have been camped outside her home in huge packs. They’d have been going through her garbage. This is not to say that the press has not been reporting it (they have) but the level of intensity is nowhere near the same.

The Murdoch media, at first, tried to play it as it being Berejiklian’s personal life and this should be kept private, that she had made a poor romantic choice. When that didn’t fly – largely because most people could remember the way the Murdochistas had pursued former Prime Minister Julia Gillard over her personal life – they then started spinning it that she should stay because the likely alternative, NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, was even worse.

Berejiklian did not help herself when she stood up in Parliament and made the statement that what she had done was “no worse than the corruption under the former State Labor government”. This is in itself an implicit admission of guilt. It should be borne in mind that the former NSW State Government included Eddie Obeid, who actually went to gaol for his corruption.

Dan damned — Scott scot-free
Dan damned — Scott scot-free

Premier Dan Andrews is damned if he does and damned if he doesn't, but PM Scott Morrison remains the mainstream media's golden boy,

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison came out on Sydney radio in vigorous support of Berejiklian. She is yet another standard he walks past as he trashes the country. 

To try and distract further from the corruption crisis in NSW, the Murdoch pack upped its anti-Daniel Andrews fervour. Failed right-wing political hack Peta Credlin decided to pretend she was a journalist and attended a couple of Andrews’ daily press conferences. She prefaced her questions with long-winded suppositions that Andrews had no problem batting away.

On Thursday he called her out on her factual inaccuracies. Andrews was having none of it. He’s smarter and much more press-savvy than she is. Over 100 daily press conferences on the trot will do that to someone. Credlin should stick to her online monologues where she can just make up stuff and not be called out on it. The Murdoch press, of course, spun it as “Andrews dodges questions”. 

Wren's Week: Attacks continue as Daniel Andrews is branded a traitor
Wren's Week: Attacks continue as Daniel Andrews is branded a traitor

In another attempt to discredit him, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is being criticised for involvement with China's Belt and Road Initiative.

How they can come up with that statement after 105 days where he stays and answers every question, no matter how ridiculous, is beyond me.

We also saw the media pump up the Victorian Opposition Leader’s no-confidence motion stunt as something more significant than it was. It had zero chance of success given Labor’s huge majority in the Victorian Lower House. Andrews handled the motion with the respect it deserved: by not even turning up to Parliament for it.

The Victorian Liberal Party Leader Michael O’Brien is desperate to gain traction but fails at every turn. He also stood in Treasury Gardens surrounded by 700 Australian flags ostensibly to represent the 700 deaths he claims Andrews is responsible for. If he really wanted to make his point, he should have used Victorian State flags. Using Commonwealth flags was construed by many that he was blaming the Commonwealth Government for the deaths.

O’Brien cannot win the next election despite the constant barrage of manure being thrown at Andrews. The only reason he’s not been challenged yet is that the likely challenger, Tim Smith, is even more inept. Andrews is doing a fine job as Premier, but an effective democracy needs an effective opposition.

There isn’t one in Victoria, nor is there any sign of one emerging.

News has filtered through that Morrison is stuck in Cairns as his RAAF jet has broken down. Nor can they find a secure internet connection for him to attend the National Cabinet scheduled. Many pundits have viewed these developments suspiciously. 

Government corruption and the need for a Federal ICAC
Government corruption and the need for a Federal ICAC

Despite growing corruption evident within our Government, we've still yet to reach an effective solution.

You can sign the petition to have John Wren reinstated on Twitter here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS MEDIA NSW VICTORIA
State politics Daniel Andrews Gladys Berejiklian politics NSW Victoria John Wren #auspol Rupert Murdoch Michael O'Brien
Recent articles by John Wren
Wren's week: The contrast between Premier Berejiklian and Premier Andrews

The name “Gladys” does not immediately inspire thoughts of entrenched political ...  
Wren's week: Victoria makes strong progress in battle against COVID-19

We Victorians are resilient people. Yes, we have challenges in Victoria, but we are ...  
Wren's week: COVID-19, climate change and collective action

Collective action is key to overcoming the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate