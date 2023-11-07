Women stand against murderous theocracies

One of the greatest causes of global grief and human misery is the murderous theocracy running the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Theocracy as a form of government has a long and rich history when it comes to making people’s lives miserable, but this lot are leveraging technology to go into the global massacre business.

The sound of a moped strikes terror into Ukrainian citizens because they know it belongs to an Iranian-supplied Shahed drone the Russians use to bomb Ukrainian hospitals, schools, residential buildings and anything else unlucky enough to be where it comes down.

These are loitering munitions, launched in groups of five or more to fly around in circles for a while, giving everyone a chance to feel maximum fear before falling and obliterating indiscriminate innocent civilians and infrastructure.

Syrian civilians, too, feel the wrath of this morally twisted regime:

‘The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic are close strategic allies, and Iran has provided significant support for the Syrian Government in the Syrian Civil War, including logistical, technical and financial support, as well as training and some combat troops.’

“Syrian Government” means the disgustingly brutal Mr and Mrs al-Assad, the ones who drop barrel bombs from helicopters onto the houses of people they don’t like.

Only last April, in the midst of the tragedy of the Syrian and Turkish 7.8 earthquake,

AMMAN, April 12 (Reuters) — Iran has used earthquake relief flights to bring weapons and military equipment into its strategic ally Syria, nine Syrian, Iranian, Israeli and Western sources said. The sources told Reuters that the goal was to buttress Iran's defences against Israel in Syria and to strengthen Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Then there is Hezbollah, the political party and militant group that:

'...first emerged during Lebanon’s civil war as a militia after the Israeli invasion of that country in 1982. Since the 2000s it has been one of the foremost political forces in Lebanon.'

And now Hamas.

This group, allegedly motivated by religion, evolved so that by 2023:

‘According to the latest public estimates, Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles, most with a reported range of a few dozen to hundreds of kilometres. On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia's Wagner mercenary group plans to provide Hezbollah with an air defence system, foreshadowing planning for a looming war.’

According to President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas:

'Hamas is funded by Iran. It claims it is financed by donations, but the donations are nothing like what it receives from Iran. Iran also supplies Hamas with military weaponry; technologies provided include Fajr-5, M-75, and M-302 rockets, as well as drones.’

Pity the poor Palestinians, having to live cheek-by-jowl with a gang of murderers:

‘For Iran, Hamas has helped it realise a years-long ambition to encircle Israel with legions of paramilitaries, including other Palestinian factions and Lebanon's Hezbollah, according to Western officials. Armed with sophisticated weaponry, all share a long-time enmity to Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.’

So things are looking a bit gloomy all around. Especially given the bellicose Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has used the Hamas horrors to launch yet another reign of terror and destruction upon the beleaguered and besieged Palestinian people.

The only unlikely ray of hope for a lasting peace lies with the women of Iran.

Many of these brave souls are challenging the authority of their theocratic overlords and being punished accordingly:

'Protests erupted throughout Iran to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police after being arrested for allegedly not wearing her headscarf properly.'

And the boys put it down in the only way they know how. Heavily.

Not wanting to inflame things unnecessarily with the women, this incel regime publicly executed seven male associates.

A warning: if you collude with women, we will kill you:

But these cowards didn’t hesitate to murder or beat the crap out of a lot of women in the process:

During the protests that followed, many young women and men, including children, were shot or killed in the street or executed in prison without trial, or died as a result of mistreatment and torture. The perpetrators are usually male members of the religious police, the paramilitary Basijis, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) or prison guards. The killings and mistreatments are being carried out systematically on orders from the regime to use ruthless violence to suppress the protests and deter the population from further participation. They are internationally regarded as serious human rights crimes.

When you are doing God’s work, everything’s cool.

It’s a big ask to think Iranian women could take on this bunch of spineless authoritarians and come out winners, but they are still having a go.

On October 30:

‘In a major show of defiance, Iranians have staged new anti-government demonstrations in several cities to protest the death of Armita Garavand, who succumbed over the weekend to injuries suffered in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police in the Tehran subway over a head-scarf violation.’

Sitting here, in Australia, there is not much one can do.

Maybe just thank our lucky stars we don’t live under a theocracy run by the Australian Christian Lobby.

Like all wannabee theocrats, nasty people.

All we can do is hope for the Iranian women. They could be all that stands between light and dark.

Ross Jones is IA investigations editor and the author of 'Ashbygate: The Plot to Destroy Australia's Speaker'. You can follow Ross on Twitter @rpzjones_fin.

Related Articles