Why the Coalition's integrity doesn't stretch to a $15 tax cut

According to Liberal Senator Jane Hume, "You can't buy integrity with $15 per week". Hume has been busily telling all who will listen that the Labor Government's Stage 3 tax cuts reform is both inconsequential and lacks "integrity".

Resplendent in a white, tailored designer suit (which an entire year of saving $15 a week is unlikely to cover), the look completed with her signature “do,” Jane Hume encapsulates today’s Liberal Party woman: coiffed, contemptuous and cold.

Possibly the only female ambassador more suited to the role – as we were reminded by ABC's new Nemesis program – would be the pearl-clutching, helicopter-riding former Liberal MP Bronwyn Bishop.

As her reward for looking the part, Hume is given a megaphone on every conceivable mainstream media platform to share her deep deliberations on why the Labor Government’s Stage 3 tax cuts are a bad idea, plus any other thoughts that may randomly pop into her head — relevance be damned.

Besides maintaining her prominent media profile, Hume was busy in the Senate this week shouting down public servants with her newly acquired financial knowledge of Macca's Happy Meals.

Jane Hume brutally roasted after interjecting on Treasury to suggest $15p/w is not much money

Karen Grogan “I get the impression she’s never been on a low income”

JH ”Keep going we’ve got lots more questions!”

KG “Yeah & u try & hang onto your integrity as well”🔥#Senate pic.twitter.com/06GNpZP5fw — stranger (@strangerous10) February 5, 2024

As Treasury’s Laura Berger-Thomson attempted to outline the changes for lowest income earners: $1,498 or an extra $804 per annum, compared with the Coalition's previous $694, Hume demanded:

“So, it's about $15 a week?”

“I don't have the weekly number in front of me, but I can get that,” replied Berger-Thomson.

“$15.46!” interjected Hume, proudly demonstrating her capacity to look up 804 divided by 52, as we can probably safely assume it wasn’t mental arithmetic.

Labor Senator Karen Grogan and Senator Hume then had the following exchange:

GROGAN: Senator Hume has been on TV and radio this morning saying that $15 isn't worth it— HUME: (Interrupting) I just do my numbers. GROGAN: I get the impression she’s probably never been on a low income ... $15 every single week does actually make a difference... HUME: ...I said it's two McHappy meals and, quite frankly, you can't buy integrity for $15.46 per week. And your Prime Minister has given up. He has sold his integrity for that. GROGAN: Yeah and you try and hang onto your integrity as well.

IA thankfully also has access to online calculators and so we are happy to report that based on today's average consumer prices, $15.46 does buy two (and a bit) McDonald's Happy Meals ($6.75 each). It also buys approximately an extra seven litres of milk ($2.24 each), six loaves of bread ($2.66 each) or eight litres of petrol ($1.90 per litre).

Saving this amount for around 65 weeks will buy a new laptop (approximately $1,000) — a secondary school essential requirement for everyone, including those on an average annual income of just $73,000.

And it will take about six weeks to accumulate enough savings for a bottle of Four Pillars Gin ($85 each), to which Jane is so partial, minus the fancy tonic, lime and garnishes with which she is so “liberal” (pardon the pun) in her "Gin O’clock" video demonstrations.

Independent Australia won't speculate as to how much saving up is required to secure Hume's “integrity”.

Along with Hume's loud dismissal of the difference the reform package will make to average Australians, Deputy Liberal Leader Sussan Ley was throwing tantrums all over town last week, vowing to fight till the death any change to the Coalition's initial tax cuts, which were designed to benefit the top end of town.

Also last week, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton claimed the changes would bring down the Albanese Government, demanding an early election.

The Coalition's integrity notwithstanding, following widespread community support for the Albanese Government's tax reform package, along with a 2.5% jump in Labor's popularity and corresponding, spectacular 2.5% dive in Coalition support, Dutton was forced to backflip on all that outrage. Yesterday (6 July), the Coalition finally agreed to vote in favour of Labor's changes.

Jane Hume's base salary is $282,177. Peter Dutton is paid $417,623 per annum. And Sussan Ley receives $349, 900.

All three also receive an additional electorate allowance of approximately $32,000 (dependent on electorate size), plus superannuation and expenses including stationery, a fully maintained vehicle or car allowance of $19,500 per annum and travel (hopefully excluding random helicopter rides).

The Albanese Government's new amendments to the Coalition's original Stage 3 tax cut proposals mean top echelon earners (those on an annual income over $200K) will now get a $4,529 per annum tax cut as opposed to the Coalition's promised $9,100.

A better question than whether $15.46 per week will make a difference to Australia's lowest-paid workers might be:

What possible discernible difference would an extra $87.90 per week make for people like Jane Hume, who are fortunate enough to earn so much they can afford to dismiss $15.46 per week?

