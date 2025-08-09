SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

Why multiculturalism is saving, not sinking, the West

By | | comments |
Temple in Tamil Nadu (Photo by Siby | Unsplash)

As conservative voices call for assimilation, the world’s most successful nations are thriving because of multiculturalism, not in spite of it. Ana Pararajasingham writes.

FOR DECADES, conservative critics from Washington to Canberra have railed against multiculturalism, insisting that national unity depends on assimilation.

One of the loudest voices is the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank that routinely calls for the dismantling of multicultural policies. Closer to home, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard echoed similar sentiments. In a recent interview, he admitted he was “never comfortable” with multiculturalism and dismissed the idea that all cultures are equal as “nonsense”. 

But here’s the glaring truth: multiculturalism is not what is holding our nation back; it’s what’s propelling countries like Australia and Canada forward. Nations that rejected it – like Japan – are now struggling with demographic and economic stagnation. Much of Europe is trending the same way.

To dismiss multiculturalism today is not only shortsighted but also wilful denial. It clings to an outdated worldview that no longer reflects the vibrant and diverse reality of modern Australia. Multiculturalism is no longer something we politely acknowledge or reluctantly tolerate. It is central to who we are. It shapes our arts, informs national conversations, and is increasingly defining the future of countries like Australia, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Racism, assimilation and the need for a culturally-diverse nation
Racism, assimilation and the need for a culturally-diverse nation

Diverse cultures should not be suffocated by requiring migrants to assimilate into Australia, argues writes Gerry Georgatos.

This became especially clear to me while researching my book, Uprooted. This project was born from a desire to document the stories of those forced to flee their homelands who have gone on to thrive in their new countries. My focus is the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora, uprooted by decades of conflict and scattered across continents since the 1950s. Despite trauma and dislocation, many have not only rebuilt their lives, but they are thriving. They’ve integrated, contributed and helped redefine what it means to belong.

Let’s look at Australia. In 2023, the Miles Franklin Literary Award – our nation's most prestigious literary honour – was awarded to Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens, a novel set in a Tamil retirement home. A Tamil-Australian story was recognised as best reflecting Australian life. Then there’s Counting and Cracking, an epic play tracing three generations of a Tamil family across Sri Lanka and Australia. It swept major literary awards and was declared the best Australian play of the 21st Century by ArtsHub.

In Norway, the Tamil rock band 9 Grader Nord, led by sisters Mira and Dipa Thiruchelvam, won the 2023 Spellemannprisen, Norway’s equivalent of the Grammys, for their album Yalpanam. Their earlier album Jaffna had already won the Subjektprisen for its unique blend of folk-rock and Tamil rhythms.

In Switzerland, Echoes of Roots, a Tamil women’s dance troupe, will represent the country at the 2024 World of Dance competition. Their routine fuses Bharatanatyam and koothu—classical and folk Tamil dance forms. Anton Ponrajah, who arrived as a refugee in 1985, is now a celebrated actor in Swiss-German theatre and was honoured by the City of Lucerne for his contribution to the arts.

In the UK, comedian Romesh Ranganathan uses his Sri Lankan Tamil-British identity to brilliant comedic effect, winning the prestigious BAFTA awards in 2020 and 2021.

How to change the face of intergenerational racism in Australia
How to change the face of intergenerational racism in Australia

Australia's history of racism and oppression must be fought against, with lessons to be learned from shifting paradigms around the world.

Musician M.I.A., once vilified for her politics, was appointed MBE in 2019. Danny Sriskandarajah is a former CEO of Oxfam in Britain and now the head of the New Economics Foundation. He is also a regular voice on BBC’s biggest platforms, including Today, Hard Talk, and Question Time.
 

In Canada, Gary Anandasangaree, once a ten-year-old Tamil refugee, now serves as Minister of Public Safety in Prime Minister Mark Carney's government. Roy Ratnavel's bestselling memoir of escape and survival tells a bigger story: of belonging. As he puts it: ‘He is an accidental Sri Lankan by birth, an unapologetic Tamil by heritage, and a proud Canadian by choice.’ This is a ringing endorsement of multiculturalism.

These are not fringe stories. These individuals are not clinging to the edges of society; they are shaping it. Their identities are layered — yes, they are Tamil, but also fully Australian, Swiss, Norwegian, British, or Canadian. They are not in conflict with their adopted countries — they enrich them.

What I’ve learned from the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora may well apply to other uprooted communities: Hazaras, Kurds or others. When people are welcomed, they don’t just assimilate, they elevate.

Multiculturalism works. And we should be thankful it does. Because whether we’re ready or not, the 21st Century will be shaped by migration on a scale we’ve never seen before. Wealthy nations with ageing populations will depend on newcomers, from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, who are ready to move, contribute, and belong.

The future isn’t monocultural. It’s diverse, dynamic and already here. It’s time our thinking caught up.

Ana Pararajasingham is a writer who served as Director of Programmes at the Centre for Just Peace and Democracy (CJPD).

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS INTERNATIONAL LIFE & ARTS
MULTICULTURALISM Sri Lankan Tamil auspol culture arts diaspora literature society integration
Share Article
Recent articles by Ana Pararajasingham
Why multiculturalism is saving, not sinking, the West

As conservative voices call for assimilation, the world’s most successful nations ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate