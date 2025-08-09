Why multiculturalism is saving, not sinking, the West

As conservative voices call for assimilation, the world’s most successful nations are thriving because of multiculturalism, not in spite of it. Ana Pararajasingham writes.

FOR DECADES, conservative critics from Washington to Canberra have railed against multiculturalism, insisting that national unity depends on assimilation.

One of the loudest voices is the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based think tank that routinely calls for the dismantling of multicultural policies. Closer to home, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard echoed similar sentiments. In a recent interview, he admitted he was “never comfortable” with multiculturalism and dismissed the idea that all cultures are equal as “nonsense”.

But here’s the glaring truth: multiculturalism is not what is holding our nation back; it’s what’s propelling countries like Australia and Canada forward. Nations that rejected it – like Japan – are now struggling with demographic and economic stagnation. Much of Europe is trending the same way.

To dismiss multiculturalism today is not only shortsighted but also wilful denial. It clings to an outdated worldview that no longer reflects the vibrant and diverse reality of modern Australia. Multiculturalism is no longer something we politely acknowledge or reluctantly tolerate. It is central to who we are. It shapes our arts, informs national conversations, and is increasingly defining the future of countries like Australia, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Canada.

This became especially clear to me while researching my book, Uprooted. This project was born from a desire to document the stories of those forced to flee their homelands who have gone on to thrive in their new countries. My focus is the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora, uprooted by decades of conflict and scattered across continents since the 1950s. Despite trauma and dislocation, many have not only rebuilt their lives, but they are thriving. They’ve integrated, contributed and helped redefine what it means to belong.

Let’s look at Australia. In 2023, the Miles Franklin Literary Award – our nation's most prestigious literary honour – was awarded to Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens, a novel set in a Tamil retirement home. A Tamil-Australian story was recognised as best reflecting Australian life. Then there’s Counting and Cracking, an epic play tracing three generations of a Tamil family across Sri Lanka and Australia. It swept major literary awards and was declared the best Australian play of the 21st Century by ArtsHub.

In Norway, the Tamil rock band 9 Grader Nord, led by sisters Mira and Dipa Thiruchelvam, won the 2023 Spellemannprisen, Norway’s equivalent of the Grammys, for their album Yalpanam. Their earlier album Jaffna had already won the Subjektprisen for its unique blend of folk-rock and Tamil rhythms.

In Switzerland, Echoes of Roots, a Tamil women’s dance troupe, will represent the country at the 2024 World of Dance competition. Their routine fuses Bharatanatyam and koothu—classical and folk Tamil dance forms. Anton Ponrajah, who arrived as a refugee in 1985, is now a celebrated actor in Swiss-German theatre and was honoured by the City of Lucerne for his contribution to the arts.

In the UK, comedian Romesh Ranganathan uses his Sri Lankan Tamil-British identity to brilliant comedic effect, winning the prestigious BAFTA awards in 2020 and 2021.

In Canada, Gary Anandasangaree, once a ten-year-old Tamil refugee, now serves as Minister of Public Safety in Prime Minister Mark Carney's government. Roy Ratnavel's bestselling memoir of escape and survival tells a bigger story: of belonging. As he puts it: ‘He is an accidental Sri Lankan by birth, an unapologetic Tamil by heritage, and a proud Canadian by choice.’ This is a ringing endorsement of multiculturalism.

These are not fringe stories. These individuals are not clinging to the edges of society; they are shaping it. Their identities are layered — yes, they are Tamil, but also fully Australian, Swiss, Norwegian, British, or Canadian. They are not in conflict with their adopted countries — they enrich them.

What I’ve learned from the Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora may well apply to other uprooted communities: Hazaras, Kurds or others. When people are welcomed, they don’t just assimilate, they elevate.

Multiculturalism works. And we should be thankful it does. Because whether we’re ready or not, the 21st Century will be shaped by migration on a scale we’ve never seen before. Wealthy nations with ageing populations will depend on newcomers, from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, who are ready to move, contribute, and belong.

The future isn’t monocultural. It’s diverse, dynamic and already here. It’s time our thinking caught up.

Ana Pararajasingham is a writer who served as Director of Programmes at the Centre for Just Peace and Democracy (CJPD).

Related Articles