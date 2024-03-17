Why net migration surged under Albanese Government in January

The Albanese Government has been seeking to reduce net migration by significantly increasing the refusal of student visas and slower processing, writes Dr Abul Rizvi.

DESPITE THE ALBANESE GOVERNMENT's intent, net permanent and long-term movements in January 2024 hit an all-time January record of 55,330 compared to 21500 in January 2023. But why?

The large increase in net permanent and long-term movements in January 2024 was consistent with the strong rise in the number of long-term temporary entrants in Australia in January 2024. That includes a 7,000 increase in bridging visa holders, 8,000 New Zealand citizens, 24,000 students, 7,000 working holiday makers, 21,000 skilled temporary entrants, 8,000 temporary graduates and 5,000 other temporary visa holders.

In addition, very few covid visa holders left Australia in January 2024.

Table 1: Net long-term and permanent movements

2022-23 Arrivals 2022-23 Departures 2022-23 Net 2023-24 Arrivals 2023-24 Departures 2023-24 Net July 84880 57990 26280 122690 49920 72770 August 71310 51030 20280 82810 48550 34260 September 65890 43420 22470 79040 40520 38520 October 60520 45210 15310 73580 47550 26030 November 72570 56650 15920 78000 58400 19600 December 81600 73830 7770 88270 76690 11580 January 97700 76200 21500 125410 70080 55330 February 135230 46420 88810 March 95510 50930 44580 April 75380 53490 21890 May 76940 45630 31310 June 86060 49120 36940 Total 1003590 649920 353670 649800 391710 258090

Source: ABS Arrivals and Departures.

For the seven months to January 2023, net permanent and long-term movements were 130,140 compared to 259,090 for the seven months to January 2024. In other words, net long-term and permanent movements for the first seven months of 2023-24 were 127,950 more than for the first seven months of 2022-23. This should be worrying the Government.

Two questions it will want to look into: what was driving the much higher level of net permanent and long-term in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23 and does this mean net migration in 2023-24 will be higher than in 2022-23 when net migration was 518,000?

Prior to the pandemic, net long-term and permanent movements were traditionally higher than net migration. This was due primarily to long-term and permanent arrivals changing their migration or long stay intentions and leaving Australia for the long-term at a relatively high rate.

The reverse has been the case since the pandemic and was certainly the case in 2022-23 where many more short-term arrivals extended stay for more than 12 months. But this does not necessarily mean that will also be the case in 2023-24. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) does not publish up-to-date data on, for example, visitors extending stay, which would help with understanding this.

There are reports it is tightening policy on this. This tends to be confirmed by the fact that net visitor movements for the first seven months of 23-24 were 167,040 compared to 208,700 for the same period in 22-23.

Note, net migration data is understandably produced with a very significant lag compared to net permanent and long-term data that enables the Australian Bureau Statistics (ABS) to allow for people to change their intentions. The ABS has announced it will in future publish more detailed data on net migration on a quarterly rather than the annual basis, which should help with analysis of what is happening.

Student Entrants

Students are the single largest contributor to net migration and hence the Albanese Government’s focus on slowing growth in students. In November and December 2023, there was a net outflow of students of 116,670. The Government would have been hoping a substantial portion of these would have been long-term departures.

In January 2024, there was a net inflow of students of 26,390, some of whom are likely to have been those who left in November and December 2023 returning (in January 2023, there was a net inflow of 17,170 students). If that was the case, the 26,390 net inflow of students in January 2024 may not have added much to the large net permanent and long-term inflow in January 2024.

Table 2: Net student movements (short and long-term)

2022-23 Arrivals 2022-23 Departures 2022-23 Net 2023-24 Arrivals 2023-24 Departures 2023-24 Net July 71220 17750 53470 131640 37690 93950 August 40650 14120 26350 48770 28620 20150 September 35560 14270 21290 45090 33040 12050 October 28690 14430 14260 38790 29380 9410 November 33080 42810 -9730 34550 93560 -59010 December 35840 53420 -19580 41670 99330 -57660 January 59240 42070 17170 82890 56500 26390 February 142580 23230 119350 181350 33580 147770 March 53640 21280 31840 April 42830 30500 12330 May 43950 32050 11900 June 50620 78280 -27660 Total 637900 384730 253170 604750 411700 193050

Source: ABS Arrivals and Departures.

The big month for student arrivals tends to be February (for both those who left short-term and returning as well as new long-term arrivals who add to net migration). The net inflow of students in February 2024 was 147,700, well above the net inflow of students in February 2023 of 119,350. We may see the impact of that when the ABS publishes the net permanent and long-term data for February 2024.

The key challenge for the Government is that while it has both tightened student policy generally as well as increased refusal rates, this may not be enough to get net migration down to the 375,000 forecast for 2023-24 and the long-term forecast of 235000. It needs to do more, including in student policy but also elsewhere.

Australian citizen movements

In January 2024, there was a net inflow of Australian citizens of over 400,000. While the vast bulk of those would have been associated with short-term visits, it is quite possible the 400,000 also includes expatriates returning to Australia. That would have contributed to the strong January 2024 net permanent and long-term movements. The ABS would have more detailed data on that.

What we don’t know at this stage is the extent to which these expatriates will remain in Australia for 12 months or more out of the next 16 months or will return overseas for the long-term. That may be a crucial determinant of whether the Government’s net migration forecast reduced to 375,000 in 2023-24 is achieved.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.