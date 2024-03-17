SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Why net migration surged under Albanese Government in January

By | | comments |
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in Question Time (image via YouTube)

The Albanese Government has been seeking to reduce net migration by significantly increasing the refusal of student visas and slower processing, writes Dr Abul Rizvi

DESPITE THE ALBANESE GOVERNMENT's intent, net permanent and long-term movements in January 2024 hit an all-time January record of 55,330 compared to 21500 in January 2023. But why?

The large increase in net permanent and long-term movements in January 2024 was consistent with the strong rise in the number of long-term temporary entrants in Australia in January 2024. That includes a 7,000 increase in bridging visa holders, 8,000 New Zealand citizens, 24,000 students, 7,000 working holiday makers, 21,000 skilled temporary entrants, 8,000 temporary graduates and 5,000 other temporary visa holders.

In addition, very few covid visa holders left Australia in January 2024.

Both major parties shirk responsibility for migration management
Ever since Kevin Rudd was shouted down for believing in a “big Australia”, no politician has wanted responsibility for long-term migration management.

Table 1: Net long-term and permanent movements

 

2022-23 Arrivals

2022-23 Departures

2022-23 Net

2023-24 Arrivals

2023-24

Departures

2023-24 Net

July

84880

57990

26280

122690

49920

72770

August

71310

51030

20280

82810

48550

34260

September

65890

43420

22470

79040

40520

38520

October

60520

45210

15310

73580

47550

26030

November

72570

56650

15920

78000

58400

19600

December

81600

73830

7770

88270

76690

11580

January

97700

76200

21500

125410

70080

55330

February

135230

46420

88810

 

 

 

March

95510

50930

44580

 

 

 

April

75380

53490

21890

 

 

 

May

76940

45630

31310

 

 

 

June

86060

49120

36940

 

 

 

Total

1003590

649920

353670

649800

391710

258090

Source: ABS Arrivals and Departures.

For the seven months to January 2023, net permanent and long-term movements were 130,140 compared to 259,090 for the seven months to January 2024. In other words, net long-term and permanent movements for the first seven months of 2023-24 were 127,950 more than for the first seven months of 2022-23. This should be worrying the Government.

Two questions it will want to look into: what was driving the much higher level of net permanent and long-term in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23 and does this mean net migration in 2023-24 will be higher than in 2022-23 when net migration was 518,000?

Prior to the pandemic, net long-term and permanent movements were traditionally higher than net migration. This was due primarily to long-term and permanent arrivals changing their migration or long stay intentions and leaving Australia for the long-term at a relatively high rate.

The reverse has been the case since the pandemic and was certainly the case in 2022-23 where many more short-term arrivals extended stay for more than 12 months. But this does not necessarily mean that will also be the case in 2023-24. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) does not publish up-to-date data on, for example, visitors extending stay, which would help with understanding this.

There are reports it is tightening policy on this. This tends to be confirmed by the fact that net visitor movements for the first seven months of 23-24 were 167,040 compared to 208,700 for the same period in 22-23.

Note, net migration data is understandably produced with a very significant lag compared to net permanent and long-term data that enables the Australian Bureau Statistics (ABS) to allow for people to change their intentions. The ABS has announced it will in future publish more detailed data on net migration on a quarterly rather than the annual basis, which should help with analysis of what is happening.

Student Entrants

Students are the single largest contributor to net migration and hence the Albanese Government’s focus on slowing growth in students. In November and December 2023, there was a net outflow of students of 116,670. The Government would have been hoping a substantial portion of these would have been long-term departures.

In January 2024, there was a net inflow of students of 26,390, some of whom are likely to have been those who left in November and December 2023 returning (in January 2023, there was a net inflow of 17,170 students). If that was the case, the 26,390 net inflow of students in January 2024 may not have added much to the large net permanent and long-term inflow in January 2024.

Table 2: Net student movements (short and long-term)

 

2022-23 Arrivals

2022-23 Departures

2022-23 Net

2023-24 Arrivals

2023-24

Departures

2023-24 Net

July

71220

17750

53470

131640

37690

93950

August

40650

14120

26350

48770

28620

20150

September

35560

 

14270

21290

45090

33040

12050

October

28690

 

14430

14260

38790

29380

9410

November

33080

42810

-9730

34550

93560

-59010

December

35840

53420

-19580

41670

99330

-57660

January

59240

42070

17170

82890

56500

26390

February

142580

23230

119350

181350

33580

147770

March

53640

21280

31840

 

 

 

April

42830

 

30500

12330

 

 

 

May

43950

32050

11900

 

 

 

June

50620

 

78280

-27660

 

 

 

Total

637900

384730

253170

604750

411700

193050

Source: ABS Arrivals and Departures.

The big month for student arrivals tends to be February (for both those who left short-term and returning as well as new long-term arrivals who add to net migration). The net inflow of students in February 2024 was 147,700, well above the net inflow of students in February 2023 of 119,350. We may see the impact of that when the ABS publishes the net permanent and long-term data for February 2024.

The key challenge for the Government is that while it has both tightened student policy generally as well as increased refusal rates, this may not be enough to get net migration down to the 375,000 forecast for 2023-24 and the long-term forecast of 235000. It needs to do more, including in student policy but also elsewhere.

Work cut out for Government in managing net migration
The Labor Government is still doing its best to control the visa system mess left by the Coalition, with data indicating there is still much work to do.

Australian citizen movements

In January 2024, there was a net inflow of Australian citizens of over 400,000. While the vast bulk of those would have been associated with short-term visits, it is quite possible the 400,000 also includes expatriates returning to Australia. That would have contributed to the strong January 2024 net permanent and long-term movements. The ABS would have more detailed data on that.

What we don’t know at this stage is the extent to which these expatriates will remain in Australia for 12 months or more out of the next 16 months or will return overseas for the long-term. That may be a crucial determinant of whether the Government’s net migration forecast reduced to 375,000 in 2023-24 is achieved.

'Landmark' migration review slams years of Coalition mismanagement
The Minister of Home Affairs, Clare O'Neil, unveiled the latest review of Australia's migration system. Dr Abul Rizvi examines the recommendations made in the landmark review. 

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS EDUCATION LIFE & ARTS
MIGRATION Clare O'Neil Andrew Giles #auspol Abul Rizvi ABS Department of Home Affairs international students student visas Albanese Government
Join the conversation
