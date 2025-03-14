Why I am representing the Legalise Cannabis Party

One of the party's goals is to end the stigma surrounding cannabis use (Screenshot via YouTube)

After working in politics for 25 years, there are many reasons I have chosen the Legalise Cannabis Party as my party of choice.

I believe they are the ones who can end the federal prohibition of cannabis and allow the states to move forward with decriminalisation laws like the A.C.T. has done.

Legalising cannabis for recreational, medicinal and industrial use in Brisbane could bring multiple social, economic and health benefits to the people and the city as a whole.

Here's how.

Economic benefits

Job creation and business growth: A legal cannabis industry would create jobs in agriculture, retail, healthcare, tourism and research. It would support local farmers, dispensaries and related businesses.

Tax revenue and public funding: Taxing cannabis sales could generate millions in revenue for Queensland, which could be reinvested into public health, education and infrastructure.

Tourism boost: Similar to places like Canada and parts of the U.S., cannabis tourism could bring more visitors to Brisbane, benefiting local hospitality and tourism industries.

Criminal justice and law enforcement

Reduced policing costs: Legalisation would free up police resources by reducing arrests and court cases for minor cannabis offences. This allows law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes.

Less criminal activity: Legal, regulated sales would cut into the black market, reducing organised crime's control over cannabis distribution.

Social justice: People with past minor cannabis convictions (often disproportionately affecting lower-income communities) could have their records cleared, improving job opportunities.

Medical and health benefits

Increased access to medicinal cannabis: Many Queenslanders already rely on medicinal cannabis for pain management, epilepsy, PTSD and mental health conditions. Legalisation could improve access and affordability.

Alternative to harmful substances: Cannabis can be a safer alternative to alcohol and opioids, reducing dependence on more harmful substances and lowering overdose risks.

Better regulation and product safety: A legal market ensures quality control, reducing risks from contaminated or synthetic cannabis sold on the black market.

Industrial and environmental advantages

Sustainable industry growth: Industrial hemp, a cannabis derivative, is a versatile crop that can be used for construction materials, textiles, bioplastics and even fuel. This could create an eco-friendly industry in Brisbane and reduce reliance on environmentally harmful materials.

Carbon absorption and soil health: Hemp is a highly sustainable crop that absorbs CO 2 and improves soil health, making it a great addition to Queensland’s agriculture sector.

Social and cultural shifts

Education and harm reduction: With legalisation, Brisbane could introduce public health campaigns about safe use, helping prevent misuse while reducing the stigma around cannabis.

More personal freedoms: Adults would have the right to make their own choices regarding cannabis use, similar to alcohol and tobacco.

Potential challenges and considerations

Regulation and licensing: The Government would need to implement effective licensing and regulatory frameworks.

Public health risks: Measures should be in place to prevent underage use and educate people on responsible consumption.

Workplace and road safety: Clear laws would be needed regarding cannabis use and workplace safety, as well as roadside drug testing policies.

If properly regulated, cannabis legalisation in Brisbane could boost the economy, improve healthcare access, reduce crime and create a sustainable industry, all while respecting public health and safety concerns.

Craig Hill is a Brisbane-based journalist, teacher and business consultant, and a keen observer of Australian and Chinese politics. You can follow Craig on Twitter/X @CraigHill01.