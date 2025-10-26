SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
When Gough was 'shot' at Oktoberfest

By |

Prime Minister Gough Whitlam was my hero during the 1970s, but I did him a disservice at Sydney's Oktoberfest.

This photograph I shot of Whitlam, mid-speech, clutching a giant beer stein – looking like he's as drunk as ten men – appeared on the front page of The Daily Telegraph.

In reality, Gough was a moderate drinker when socialising with admirers like me. I know this because at another function, the great man nursed a single beer for more than half an hour while we shared a drink and talked politics.

Gough Whitlam was an iconoclast and luminary. The privilege of being a working photojournalist meant I got to better photograph him on other occasions. 

**This photograph is part of an IA series that looks at Australia through the lens of award-winning photojournalist Bill McAuley.**

Bill McAuley's 40-plus-year news career began in 1969 as a cadet photographer at 'The Age' in Melbourne.

He has several published collections, including 'Portraits of the Soul: A lifetime of images with Bill McAuley' and the recently launched, 'Last light on Victoria Dock, 1999'. To see more from Bill, click here.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

When Gough was 'shot' at Oktoberfest

