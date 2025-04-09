What Trump's oil tariff threats mean for Australia

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest foreign policy gambit, threatening sweeping tariffs on countries that continue to import Russian oil, has jolted global markets and raised fresh concerns among U.S. allies, including Australia.

At face value, the move might seem distant. After all, Australia doesn’t import Russian crude and its public stance has consistently been pro-Ukraine. But in an interconnected global economy, when the U.S. coughs, others can catch a cold.

Trump signaled he would impose secondary sanctions and up to 50% tariffs on countries still purchasing Russian oil, warning that if a deal wasn’t made soon between Ukraine and Russia, the U.S. would take matters into its own hands. For countries like India and China, which have ramped up Russian oil imports since 2022, this is a direct challenge. For Australia, the impact is indirect but not insignificant.

Could Australian markets get caught in the crossfire?

The Australian stock market certainly thinks so. On 31 March, the ASX200 slumped 1.74% — its worst single-day drop in months. Resource-heavy sectors like mining and energy led the fall, a clear signal of investor unease. BHP, Rio Tinto and Woodside Petroleum all saw red.

While this drop was not purely due to Trump’s comments, they added fuel to a fire already lit by falling global demand projections and shaky commodity prices.

Oil prices surged 2% to a five-week high after the tariff threats, a reaction to expected disruptions in the global supply chain. And here’s where Australia starts feeling the pressure.

Despite its natural resource wealth, Australia is a net importer of refined petroleum. Higher crude prices mean more expensive petrol at the pump, more expensive goods transported by trucks and a ripple effect through the economy that could worsen inflation right as it was starting to cool.

Is this another inflation wave waiting to hit?

That’s what the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is trying to figure out. On 1 April, it held interest rates steady at 4.1%, opting for caution in the face of global uncertainty. While domestic indicators have been mixed, household spending is down, but unemployment remains low. There’s a growing unease about international volatility.

If oil prices keep climbing due to geopolitical risk, the RBA may have to rethink its rate trajectory. Australia only recently began emerging from its inflation spiral, and households are still grappling with elevated mortgage repayments and high grocery prices. Another surge in energy costs could derail that fragile progress.

Should Australia recalibrate its strategic alignment?

There’s also a deeper question that goes beyond the economic fallout: Is this the beginning of a more transactional U.S. foreign policy and how should Australia respond?

Trump’s approach to Ukraine seems to prioritise short-term dealmaking over long-term strategic coherence. According to reports from the Financial Times and Reuters, his team has floated ideas ranging from brokering peace deals that require Ukraine to cede territory and resources to slapping trade penalties on countries that don’t fall in line. There’s little regard for allied consensus or multilateral coordination. That kind of unpredictability puts Australia in a difficult position.

Canberra has firmly backed Kyiv since the 2022 invasion, supplying aid, weapons and diplomatic support. But what happens if Washington decides to abandon that line? Does Australia follow its ally or chart an independent course?

Could trade diversification shield Australia from future shocks?

Diversifying trade partners, building more resilient supply chains and reducing reliance on imported refined fuels are all ideas that have gained traction in recent years. The Chinese trade sanctions of 2020–21 were a wake-up call; Trump’s return to hardline economics could be another.

Australia has already been investing in renewable energy infrastructure and exploring domestic refining capacity. But progress has been slow and a fresh jolt from global oil volatility might finally push policymakers into action.

What happens next?

There are no clear answers yet. Trump’s comments may amount to nothing. He may walk them back. Congress might push back. Or the tariffs might be real and we may enter another era of tit-for-tat protectionism with unpredictable consequences.

But Australia can’t afford to wait and see. It must prepare for a world where major allies make economic decisions that benefit themselves first, even if it means destabilising global markets. That world might already be here.

In the short term, Canberra will likely reaffirm its support for Ukraine while quietly exploring ways to hedge against U.S. unpredictability. In the long term, the lesson is clear: economic resilience is as much a matter of foreign policy as it is of domestic policy. And in a world of 25% oil tariffs and tactical diplomacy-by-tweet, that resilience is going to be tested soon.

Akshit Tyagi has worked full-time as a business and financial journalist in India for Republic TV and part-time for other esteemed news media organisations. You can follow Akshit on X @AkshitTyagii.

Related Articles