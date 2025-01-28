What a Trump Presidency means for Ukraine

President Trump (left) has issued a warning to Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine (Screenshots via YouTube)

Having bragged about his ability to end the Russia/Ukraine war in a day, it has yet to be seen whether President Trump can bring peace and end the conflict, writes Kevan Sangster.

THE RETURN of Donald Trump to the White House has started with a flurry of executive orders on issues such as gender, climate change and artificial intelligence to name just a few.

Yet amongst the maelstrom of activity, day three of his embryonic presidency saw the subject of Ukraine thrust into the spotlight, with Trump threatening to impose new sanctions on Russia if it didn’t end its near three-year war there.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is just another of the major global issues that are likely to be turned on its head by the incoming President, but in many ways, it could be the most consequential, particularly for Europe.

And in Asia, too. The precedent of Russia’s military aggression against its neighbour will not be lost on an increasingly confident China, which has long had designs on Taiwan.

Trump’s inauguration coincided with the 1,061st day since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine – a sovereign state since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 – with the third anniversary of that military aggression due to fall in February this year.

While the fears and consternations of diplomats throughout Europe and beyond on how the new President will approach the conflict are real, what do the people most affected by it – the Ukrainians themselves – think?

A move towards peace?

Ukraine's President – Volodymyr Zelenskyy – has cautiously welcomed his American counterpart’s recent ascendency to power, saying his country wants to ‘work together with Americans to achieve peace’.

The inauguration of the new President of the United States, Donald Trump @POTUS. He is a man of strength. I wish President Trump and all of America success.



Ukrainians are ready to work together with Americans to achieve peace—a true peace. This is a chance that must be seized. pic.twitter.com/YMk1qvUR5U — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2025

This is already a significant shift from the Ukrainian administration, with Zelenskyy previously insisting that victory on the battlefield was the only option for his country.

Over the last three years, he has implored Western leaders – particularly America – to fund the defence of his country and push the Russian aggressors back to their own borders.

The West has responded in remarkable fashion, with the U.S. alone providing an eye-watering US$65.9 billion (AU$105 billion) in military assistance since the full-scale invasion commenced in February 2022

The arrival of Trump, who famously claimed he could end the war in a day during his most recent presidential campaign, seems to have already prompted this shift — and the Ukrainian people are listening.

A recent study found that 54% of Ukrainians view Trump's return as generally more positive than negative for Ukraine which is perhaps surprising given the new American President’s perceived “cosy” relationship with Russian leader Putin.

So why the cautious optimism about a President who threatened to withhold military funding to his country in his previous term?

It’s a question I posed to a Ukrainian contact currently living in Kyiv, who has witnessed first-hand the devastation that war has inflicted on his homeland.

Suleyman (surname withheld on request) is a 35-year-old ex-lawyer, who now spends his time working for both Amnesty International and European security body OSCE — primarily working to protect minorities across Ukraine.

He’s also a father to a beautiful five-year-old daughter who has grown up in the shadow of conflict for most of her young life.

Says Suleyman, outlining the scenario that Ukrainians live with daily:

“There was initially a big fear here when Trump won the Election — scared of losing the military support that we are so dependent on.”

However, Suleyman goes on to largely agree with the findings of that recent study, suggesting that “now we seem slightly more optimistic for peace — Trump’s unpredictability may be better than the current status quo”.

It’s a fascinating take on a complex issue. Could Trump’s well-documented volatility actually work in Ukraine’s favour?

Suleyman goes on to explain his belief that the U.S. President may get angry when discovering that solving the conflict may not be as easy as he thought, which could eventually lead him to give more arms to Ukraine as a negotiation tool with Russia.

It’s merely an individual opinion, and trying to second-guess a notoriously fickle Trump is fraught with danger, especially when the security of your country is at stake.

But it may explain the surprising optimism emanating from Ukrainians in recent weeks.

The issue of Crimea

If peace really is an achievable outcome for the long-suffering inhabitants of Europe’s second-largest country (only Russia is geographically bigger, ironically), then the terms of any deal will be difficult to negotiate.

The aforementioned study pre-empts this, revealing that territorial integrity remains a non-negotiable priority for Ukrainians. A significant 57% of those questioned agree that ‘any peace agreement that does not restore the full territorial integrity of Ukraine is doomed to failure’.

It’s a tricky conundrum — we want peace but we don’t want to give up any of the territory we have already ceded to the invaders.

While no doubt everything will be on the table if and when peace negotiations do commence, one particular piece of territory that Russia seems hell-bent on keeping is Crimea.

The rocky outpost at the southern extremities of Ukrainian territory has a chequered history.

Crimea was conquered by Catherine the Great as far back as 1774, becoming part of her Russian empire before being subsumed into the Soviet Union in the early 20th Century.

During Soviet times, then leader Nikita Khrushchev “gifted” the peninsula to Ukraine, although that didn’t seem to be consequential at the time given Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union anyway.

When the Ukrainians declared independence in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union, Crimea came with it.

This has long been a bone of contention for the Russians, who kept their naval base on the territory and see it as historically Russian as well as strategically important given its location as a gateway to the Black Sea.

This smouldering resentment came to a head in 2014, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the re-occupation of Crimea in response to a change of government in Kyiv that was seen as pro-western in its outlook. This war actually started there, long before the 2022 invasion.

What’s changed?

According to Suleyman, three long years of war have softened many Ukrainians' stance on Crimea.

It’s a sensitive subject for him as his family are originally Crimean Tatars, the Indigenous people of the peninsula who were persecuted by Joseph Stalin and (to a lesser extent) continue to be by the current Russian occupiers.

Suleyman explains philosophically:

I now accept that I may not see a free Crimea – my motherland – in my lifetime, or even be able to go there. Public opinion here is that Crimea is probably gone for the foreseeable future.

It’s not just Crimea that will be in dispute, with Russia currently occupying nearly 20% of Ukraine’s original territory (which includes over 3 million Ukrainians).

Yet it is likely to be Crimea that is used as a bargaining chip, much to its Indigenous people’s dismay.

Suleyman adds ruefully:

“For the Crimean Tatars, the politics of non-recognition by the West for Russia’s claims on Crimea is vital.”

Whether Western leaders, tired of funding the war, comply is another matter entirely.

A war still raging

With all the talk of potential peace negotiations, it’s easy to forget that the war in Ukraine is still very much a live conflict, often with deadly consequences.

As President Zelenskyy pointed out this week, Russia launched nearly 550 drones, 60 missiles and over 660 aerial bombs against his country in just seven days during January.

Suleyman has seen this firsthand from his home in Kyiv, which was viciously attacked just a week ago:

“Ninety-five per cent of the time we get ample notice, maybe 20 to 30 minutes, via various Telegram or WhatsApp channels. We then make our way to the underground shelters which are safe. We are used to this now.”

But the recent aerial attack in Kyiv wasn’t as straightforward (if any attack can be described as that).

A scene of devastation in Kyiv (Photo: Oleksandra Ochman)

Suleyman adds, darkly:

Unfortunately, 5% of the time we have no warning and last weekend was one of them. It was terrifying. Me and my daughter sheltered in our bedroom, which was the safest place we had, and listened to the bombs landing just a few kilometres away.

His recollection of last weekend’s attack is a chilling reminder of what is still a regular occurrence for many Ukrainians.

Ending this war will not be easy, but doing so is increasingly essential for so many reasons, not least on a human level.

Whether Trump or anyone else can achieve that remains to be seen.

Kyiv continues to be destroyed by Russian forces as the conflict goes on (Photo: Oleksandra Ochman)

One thing the new U.S. President can be relied on to deliver is promising to look after America’s best interests, yet he has traditionally been less concerned with how that impacts others.

Stopping the war would save America money and let’s face it, that has always been a primary focus for the American businessman.

If he can’t do that, then refusing to fund Ukraine’s defence to the level the U.S. has up until now cannot be ruled out.

The days of Reagan and his view of America as “the shining light on the hill” of democracy and freedom seem to matter little to Trump.

One could argue he just wants to be top of the hill, period.

What that means for the Ukrainians still ravaged by war is still unknown, but hope and fear abound in almost equal measure it seems.

Suleyman concludes:

“We need peace, we are exhausted — all of us.”

Let’s hope he gets it, even if it comes at a significant political cost.

Kevan Sangster is a freelance journalist based in Brisbane and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics & Politics from Birmingham University in the UK.

