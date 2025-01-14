Wealth divide seeing rich prosper at expense of millions in need

The concentrated wealth of Australia's richest comes at the expense of vital infrastructure (Screenshot via YouTube)

More needs to be done to address the staggering wealth gap in Australia, with critical infrastructure forsaken for financial gain, writes John Frew.

IN A STAGGERING windfall, the ten wealthiest individuals in the USA gained nearly US$64 billion (AU$103 billion) between 5 and 6 November, as reported by The Guardian. Leading this charge, Trump ally Elon Musk saw his wealth surge by US$26.5 billion (AU$42.7 billion), bringing his total fortune to an astronomical US$290 billion (AU$468 billion) — a figure so extreme it transcends “obscene”.

Here lies the paradox: this immense wealth accumulation comes at the expense of others. In the national accounting books, these gains must be offset by deficits elsewhere, which ultimately fall on the shoulders of the voters who trusted Trump to address their hardships. Instead of safeguarding them, these voters inadvertently enriched the ultra-wealthy, who continue to exacerbate their poverty.

While Australia's implications are yet to unfold fully, history shows we often mimic American trends. It’s a safe assumption that wealth distribution in Australia will similarly favour the super-rich. Currently, Australia’s $15 trillion in total wealth is distributed in a way that leaves the gap between rich and poor glaringly wide.

The top 10% of Australians hold nearly 50% of total household wealth, averaging over $5 million per household.

By contrast, the lowest 10% are burdened with liabilities or meagre assets, collectively holding less than 2% of the nation’s wealth.

In some years, the average income of the bottom 10% has even decreased.

To provide a clearer picture, consider the wealth of Australia’s top individuals:

the wealth of the top five citizens: $131 billion (0.9% of total wealth);

the wealth of the top ten citizens: $175 billion (1.3% of total wealth); and

the wealth of the top 100 citizens: $625 billion (4.5% of total wealth).

This concentrated wealth comes at a cost that affects public assets such as housing, schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

Here’s what this wealth could achieve:

Housing

Australia faces a significant housing shortage, with an estimated deficit of 140,000 to 164,000 homes. The cost of building a basic three-bedroom cottage ranges from $180,000 to $375,000.

If the wealth of Australia’s richest were redirected:

$131 billion (top five citizens) could fund 728 to 349 homes;

$175 billion (top ten citizens) could fund 833 to 467 homes; and

$625 billion (top 100 citizens) could fund 3,472 to 1,667 homes — enough to solve the housing crisis entirely.

Hospitals

With an estimated cost of $1 million per hospital bed:

$131 billion could provide 131,000 beds;

$175 billion could provide 175,000 beds; and

$625 billion could provide 625,000 beds.

Schools

Building a primary school costs approximately $6.18 billion, while a secondary school costs about $20.5 billion.

Using the wealth of the ultra-rich:

$131 billion could fund 21 primary schools or 6.5 secondary schools;

$175 billion could fund 28 primary schools or 8.5 secondary schools; and

$625 billion could fund 101 primary schools or 30.5 secondary schools.

Infrastructure

Australia’s long-discussed high-speed rail project connecting Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne was initially estimated to cost $114 billion. The wealth of the top five Australians alone ($131 billion) could cover the entire project with change to spare.

Critics may dismiss this as naïve, but the reality is that many Australians fail to grasp the true impact of such wealth disparity. We live in a capitalist society that venerates competition, perpetuating the myth that it benefits everyone equally. Yet, any analysis of the quality of life in Australia – especially for the poor – debunks this notion.

If you’ve ever played Monopoly, you understand the game’s brutal endgame: whoever owns the final property wins. The lesson is clear — the wealth gap isn’t a sign of healthy competition; it’s a signal of systemic imbalance. Perhaps the real competition lies in ensuring the truth about this disparity reaches the public eye.

The time for awareness and action is now. How much longer can we tolerate a system where the wealth of a select few overshadows the needs of millions?

John Frew has worked in education for almost 50 years including as foundation principal at a secondary school for students with Conduct Disorder and Oppositional Disturbance.

Related Articles