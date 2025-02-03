Warren Mundine's uranium company a failure after 20 years

The value of Warren Mundine’s international “uranium exploration” company has crashed by half as it bleeds millions of dollars a year of investor funds.

Investigations show Aura Energy — of which anti-Indigenous Voice campaigner Mundine is a director — has never made a cent of profit in its 20-year history.

That’s despite the ASX-listed company publishing positive announcements over two decades.

Investors have lost over $55 million dollars to date.

Shares in Aura Energy — which says it has ‘major uranium and polymetallic projects in Africa and Europe’ — are trading at 13 cents, crashing exactly 50% over the past 12 months.

Mundine, who last month failed in a bid to be pre-selected to run as the Liberal Party’s candidate for the Sydney seat of Bradfield, has been a highly vocal advocate for the introduction of nuclear power in Australia.

The Coalition is pushing for nuclear power plants, despite nuclear being twice as expensive as firmed renewables and the fact that no plants could be operational until at least 2040.

Nuclear small modular reactors, spruiked by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, would cost almost four times as much as firmed renewables, according to analysis by national science agency the CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

Globally, the share of electricity from nuclear power has plunged over the past 20 years, falling from 15.6% of energy production in 2003 to 9.1% in 2023.

During the same period energy from renewables has surged, from 17.4% in 2003 to 30.2% in 2023.

The Coalition’s nuclear policy has been widely criticised by experts, with the policy viewed as a ploy to stymie the growth of cheap firm renewables and extend the life of fossil fuels.

Mundine has been a director of Aura Energy since 2021. He and Aura Energy have repeatedly refused to comment when approached.

Mundine was defeated in the Liberal Party Bradfield pre-selection by Gisele Kapterian, a former political staffer.

Responding to his loss, Mundine said there was “no doubt” Kapterian had won because she was a woman, drawing a public rebuke from Kapterian, the ABC revealed.

Kapterian told the ABC:

“I think to suggest I was selected for any reason other than on my merit is disrespectful not only to me and my preselectors, but also for the process itself.”

Mundine and Liberal Senator Jacinta Price were the faces of the “No” campaign against the Voice Referendum, which was run by secretive lobby group Advance.

Advance spread racism and disinformation about the proposal, which was defeated despite Indigenous Australians voting overwhelmingly in favour.

The Voice would have given Indigenous Australians more say over issues affecting them, although the Government would not have been required to follow any of its recommendations.

Including the body in the Constitution would have meant it could not easily be disbanded by future governments.

Mundine and Price aggressively campaigned against so-called “elites”, while Advance claimed to be a grassroots campaign of ordinary Australians and campaigned against the “inner-city woke”.

As previously reported, it was actually bankrolled by a handful of mega-millionaires — many with deep ties to the fossil fuels industry.

One of the biggest impediments to fossil fuels globally has been Indigenous land rights.

Mundine is also chairman of “minerals exploration” company Fuse Minerals, which has also never earned a cent of profit.

Last year, the company was forced to scrap a $10 million initial public offering and ASX listing after it was shunned by investors.

Despite repeatedly extending the offer period, Fuse Minerals had raised just $1.86 million by January last year and was forced to return funds to investors.

Mundine began heavily spruiking Fuse Minerals and the IPO weeks after the October 2023 Voice Referendum.

Fuse Minerals said at the time:

“Warren Mundine recently announced the IPO launch through a tweet, where he emphasised his strong belief in mining for the prosperity of Australians.”

Mundine was to have been paid $120,000 a year for the part-time role of Fuse Minerals chair had the IPO been successful.

He is paid $40,000 a year as Aura Energy director.

Anthony Klan is an investigative journalist and editor of The Klaxon. You can follow him on Bluesky @anthonyklan.bsky.social.

