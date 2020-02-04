Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Politics

VIDEO: Bloody Idiot of the Week 14 — Bridget Jones McKenzie's Diary

Scotty from Marketing and Bridget "Jones" McKenzie (Image via @UnionsAustralia / Twitter), the unimpeachable POTUS and Brexiteers (Images via Pixabay)

As a new decade and another year roll in, so do the idiots.

In an extra-sporting episode spanning three continents, idiots abound and not only walk among us but often run to the idiotic finish line. They include Team Trump, comprising the  U.S. Republican Senators, the always-sporty Bridget Jones McKenzie, the uber-competitive Scotty from Sports Marketing and that zany Team Leave of British Brexiteers.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by David Donovan and Xavier Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

You can follow, on Twitter, managing editor Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.

