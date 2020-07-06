Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Politics

VIDEO: Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 16: Life is a Barton Highway

By

This week, we bring you amateur idiocy, as well as polished professional idiots from the smorgasbord that is Australian politics.

Vying for gold are real estate tycoon and part-time Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley, the always radioactive Michael Shellenberger and the two most oft-featured prime ministers, Tony Mad Monk Abbott and Scotty from Marketing.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by David Donovan and Xavier Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

David Donovan Sussan Ley Michael Shellenberger Tony Abbott Scott Morrison Eden-Monaro climate activist pro-nuclear Yass Barton Highway
