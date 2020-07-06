VIDEO: Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 16: Life is a Barton Highway

This week, we bring you amateur idiocy, as well as polished professional idiots from the smorgasbord that is Australian politics.

Vying for gold are real estate tycoon and part-time Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley, the always radioactive Michael Shellenberger and the two most oft-featured prime ministers, Tony Mad Monk Abbott and Scotty from Marketing.

Enjoy this instalment — and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by David Donovan and Xavier Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

You can follow, on Twitter, managing editor Dave Donovan @davrosz and digital editor Dan Jensen @danjensenmovies.