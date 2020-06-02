Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
VIDEO: Bloody Idiot of the Week — Episode 15: The Josh Friedandburnt edition

By

After months of trying to stay safe from idiots, we're back! And so are the idiots!

Indeed they abound. This week, regular idiot Prime Minister Scott "Smirkathon" Morrison is given a run for his money from up and coming idiots the numeracy challenged Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business and Indian Curries Michaelia Cash and Queensland Opposition Leader "Say it Again" Deb Frecklington. 

Enjoy this instalment — and don't forget to LIKE the video, SHARE it and subscribe to the IA YouTube channel.

Presented by David Donovan. Written by David Donovan. Produced by Dan Jensen.

POLITICS SATIRE FILM AND DRAMA
David Donovan #ScottyfromMarketing Scott Morrison Josh Frydenberg Michaelia Cash Deb Frecklington Prime Minister Treasurer Queensland Opposition Leader smirk
