Victorian council fails to protect child in parental dispute

A Victorian council has failed to act in the expulsion of a child from a cricket club after an incident involving his parents. Sara Chessa reports.

ENSURING INCLUSION in the local community for every child is important, unless their parents are guilty or presumed guilty of something, in which case the children can pay the price. This is apparently the logic followed by the Knox City Council of Victoria since it sat passively over the traumatic expulsion of a 14-year-old child from a sporting club due to a conflict between his parents and a teacher.

Even assuming that the club was right in chasing out the parents, should the child be removed as well for the presumed faults of two adults? Right or wrong, Knox City Council has let it happen, seemingly accepting as justification for the club's behaviour an account which claimed the child’s mother was infatuated with a person we will only name as NH, teacher and player of the cricket team of the Lysterfield Club.

However, no ordinary justice has had its say on the facts. The only times the club representatives and the child’s mother have met has been in a volunteer-based mediation session and in a formal hearing operated by the Victorian Country Cricket League, which agreed with the version of facts presented by the Lysterfield Club.

Based on the hearing documents, the club depicted JW, the mother of the child, as a person trying to seduce NH.

But something does not add up. A specialist who checked JW's electronic devices told us that he believed they had been “hacked”, meaning illegally accessed.

So who could have an interest in the online life of this mother?

When we first tried to reach her, she initially told us she did not want to speak with reporters since the expulsion from the club caused “an incredibly painful trauma” to both her and her family, a stressful experience that led her to seek psychiatric help.

Later, she agreed to talk.

Showing 600 pages of messages where their friendship developed online, she said:

The club version is I was a stalker, yet I was never investigated for stalking, while I learnt [NH] is now being investigated by the education department. My take is I was involved in an emotional relationship with a teacher of my child and I tried to sort every problem before it affected my son and my daughter. But when people felt in the right to call it ‘an affair’, [NH] got scared of losing his job and switched to a character who was only looking to get rid of everything that could prove we had been messaging each other every day for over one year.

It's something that happens to millions of people around the world. Relationships and flirts, platonic or not, easily end when one of the two participants has to defend a job, a marriage or another interest. However, whatever is the reality, the main question remains. If NH's version is the closest to the truth, can the institutions accept that children are affected by the failure of a conflict resolution and cut them out of their environment?

On the other side, if the account of the child’s mother was true, could a teacher defend his job using even means that are harmful to others, such as making up a story that has stopped a child from enjoying sport in his community?

Since an independent hearing in the ordinary justice system was never held, some questions remain open.

First and foremost, the volume of messages exchanged day and night (holidays included) between NH and JW does not suggest a formal relationship between a parent and teacher. Those long months of online interaction before the conflict are not exactly what would be needed to confirm any “stalking” allegation.

Some months later, JW submitted a complaint to Knox City Council where she alleged illegal activities inside the club. Some of them were confirmed by the council imposing penalties on the club Itself.

JW also told us that at first, Knox City Council had told her they were grateful for her “whistleblowing” when she had accused the club of hosting functions without a liquor license and allowing illegal gambling on club premises.

She had also reported that alcohol was being sold to underage patrons:

“When I was working in the committee of the club, I messaged the president, Matt Whitty, about the liquor licence for the Cup Eve draw. He ignored it, we went to the Cup Eve function without a valid liquor license and the club was found guilty of this breach.”

However, still according to JW’s account, a council official told her that the institution already had investigated her allegations. Good for the citizens. But, if so, why was her child's right to be included in a club (that is for him “the community”) not considered among the issues?

Thirdly, there are also allegations of violent episodes inside the club, reported by JW and confirmed in writing by another witness. For example, a member tried to throw a woman against the wall by her neck until a cash register was thrown at him.

Finally, according to JW, a Council representative told her “we are not going to proceed because too much police is involved with that club”. In this case, there is no witness supporting her statement. However, considering the fact that the president of the club is also a policeman, it leaves at least space for questioning.

If the Council failed in protecting a child from being uprooted from his community, despite having “inclusion” among its crucial ethical principles, there must be a serious reason. Could it be related to the fact that cops run the club? Hopefully not. Experts like Chris Borthwick from NFP Our Community suggest no child can be expelled under the rules of an association for anything a parent may or may not have done.

In any case, denying inclusive treatment to a child is certainly a matter for the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission (IBAC). What would it say if it knew about this ostracism? We will be watching this story closely.

Sara Chessa is a UK-based independent journalist. You can follow Sara on Twitter @sarachessa1.

