Universal basic income for a more prosperous Australia

A universal basic income will not only benefit those suffering from poverty, but will also provide a more stable economy for all Australians. William Bourke reports.

AUSTRALIA IS HEADED in the wrong direction.

Recent research shows that we have reached a stage of shocking inequality. Australia’s wealthiest 20% are now worth 90 times the country’s poorest 20%. Australians of all ages are feeling the pain. In October 2022, a Parliamentary Inquiry found the “face” of homelessness is ‘an older person aged over 55 — particularly women’.

This extreme divide is not due to laziness or “dole bludging”. It’s mainly due to successive federal governments operating a crony form of capitalism, with a range of very deliberate policies that spur wealth inequality and “disproportionately benefit those with the most”.

For example, modelling on the distribution of the 50% capital gains tax discount indicates that the top 10% of households by income receive nearly three-quarters of the benefit. Further, the top 1% of taxpayers receive about 14 times as much in superannuation tax concessions as the bottom 10% of income earners.

We need big, bold change.

The biggest and boldest change we can strive for right now to claw back some of the excesses of their crony capitalism is an unconditional universal basic income (UBI). A UBI is a payment from the state to every citizen with no strings attached, like a “citizen dividend” for being a “shareholder” in Australia. But the main reason we should introduce a UBI is not our extreme wealth inequality.

To coin a phrase: It’s the environment, stupid.

The environment is the most important reason because it is our life support system. But with a growing number of consumers dependent on the finite and non-renewable resources it provides, we need to take action to lighten our individual and collective footprint.

We need to put our environment first, and therefore allow it to sustain our health, economy and quality of life. That’s where a UBI comes in. There have already been many UBI studies and trials around the world.

Developed world studies show important results including:

Positive effects on economic and general well-being. Treated households enjoyed better physical and mental health, educational performance, and homeownership rates.

A modest reduction in work effort. Primary earners worked about 5-10% less and were unemployed for longer stretches of time. The reduction in working hours was much larger for secondary and tertiary earners (15-30%), who devoted more time to childcare and education.

While these findings may present challenges for some, they should be welcomed. Tapering off our working hours will help us to rebalance our economy and environment. This should lead to a tapering of spending on “stuff” and hence, the overconsumption degrading our planet.

How much?

Every Australian should be entitled to a minimum basic income – or citizen dividend – of $500 per week, being $26,000 per year (indexed). Importantly, this is not a “comfortable” income, but a “basic” income. A UBI would also not replace special needs payments required by some, such as disabled Australians. No Australian welfare recipient would be worse off.

There are around 18 million adult citizens in Australia. At $26,000 per person, you reach a figure of around $470 billion per year. This is affordable.

The main benefits of a UBI

The benefits of a UBI are so profound that we can only touch on them here.

In no particular order, a UBI will: