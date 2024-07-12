UN says population slowing, but we're now living longer

The UN has decreased its projection for the world's population by the end of the century (Image via Freepik)

As the world’s population ages and the global fertility rate continues to decline, the United Nations’ 2024 population projections again reduce the level at which the world’s population will peak and the level it will be at the end of this century.

The 2024 population projections issued Thursday last week indicate the world’s population will now peak at 10.3 billion in around 2080 (down from 10.4 billion in the UN’s 2022 population projections) and then decline to 10.2 billion by the end of the century (down from 10.4 billion in the 2022 projections).

Over the past decade, the UN has reduced the projected world population at the end of this century by around 0.7 billion. That is a 6% reduction, predominantly due to falling fertility rates in some of the world’s most populous nations, particularly, China, Japan and most of Europe.

The UN reports that in 63 nations representing 28% of the world’s population in 2024, the population is already in decline. The population in these nations is projected to decline by another 14% over the next 30 years. That is even with an assumed bounce back in total fertility rates in these nations.

In another 48 countries, the population is projected to peak within 30 years while the population in the remaining 126 countries (including India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the USA) is projected to peak after 2054. That group also includes Australia.

Rapid population growth is projected to continue in sub-Saharan Africa due to a still high fertility rate and a younger population. It is these nations that will largely determine when and at what level the world’s population will peak.

Fertility rates

The global fertility rate has fallen from 3.31 births per woman in 1990 to 2.25 births per woman currently. The UN projects this will fall to below the replacement rate of 2.1 births per woman within the next two decades.

More than half the world’s countries have a fertility rate below 2.1 births per woman. Around 20% of nations have fertility rates below 1.4 births per woman. These include China, Italy, South Korea, Japan and numerous other nations in Europe. Together with life expectancy again rising after COVID, these nations will age significantly.

On the other hand, several sub-Saharan countries still have fertility rates at or above four births per woman. The UN advocates investing in the education of young people, particularly girls. Increasing the marriage age is crucial to reducing fertility amongst girls under the age of 18.

Globally, life expectancy at birth reached 73.3 years in 2024, an increase of 8.4 years since 1995. Further reductions in mortality are projected to result in an average longevity of around 77.4 years globally in 2054.

Since 2022, life expectancy has returned to levels observed before the emergence of COVID in nearly all countries and areas. At the height of the pandemic (during 2020 and 2021), global life expectancy at birth fell to 70.9 years, down from 72.6 in 2019.

In around 100 countries and areas, however, the share of the population at the working ages (between 20 and 64 years) will continue to increase through 2054, providing a window of opportunity known as the demographic dividend.

By the late 2070s, the number of persons aged 65 years or older globally is projected to reach 2.2 billion, overtaking the number of children aged 18 or less.

The UN says that countries with populations that have already peaked or will peak in the next decades should consider leveraging technology, including automation, to improve productivity at all ages, design more opportunities for life-long learning and re-training, support multigenerational workforces and create opportunities to extend working lives for those who can and want.

They will also need to consider targeted and well-managed immigration policies.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

