UN endorses Trump-backed Gaza plan, drawing condemnation from Palestinians

Palestinians and human rights advocates have slammed the UN’s new Gaza resolution as a neo-colonial power grab that rewards Israeli aggression and whitewashes decades of occupation, writes Max Gross.

THE UNITED NATIONS betrayed Palestinians in 1947 by rubber-stamping Zionist terrorism as legitimate. It has just betrayed them again.

Not only that, hypocritical and opportunistic Muslim-majority and Arab states have also betrayed Palestinians by expressing support, while the utterly discredited President of the United States salivates for a Nobel prize and his rancid presidency teeters on the edge of the Epstein abyss.

Who knows, Qatar may even gift Trump another jumbo jet.

The latest U.N. resolution regarding Gaza purports that a “temporary structure” will govern the world's largest open-air prison until an “internationally recognised” Palestinian government is ready to assume responsibility, even though Israel has murdered almost every viable future Palestinian leader. Some still rot in Israel's prisons.

As reported in Middle East Eye:

'Resolution 2803, approved on Monday by a vote of 13-0 with two abstentions, outlined a plan for a “board of peace” to oversee multinational troops, Palestinian technocrats and a local police force for a period of two years.'

Board of peace? Even Orwell couldn't have come up with that vapid monstrosity.

Welcome to Colonialism 2025.

The only people who should decide who governs (what's left of) Palestine are Palestinians. Not corrupt Trump, not corrupt Netanyahu, not the castrated United Nations and certainly not that redundant Quisling Abbas.

We have been here before.

How many peace plans, ceasefires and “phases” has Israel ignored or shattered? So far, in his long, duplicitous career, Netanyahu has broken more than 300.

Now, not only does Netanyahu again get what he wants – Lebensraum confirmed – but Trump also gets kudos by Zionist-controlled media outlets around the world for throttling the Palestinian struggle for independence for the foreseeable future.

Understandably, Hamas – the actual, elected government of Gaza and main resistance group battling Zionazi occupation forces – has rejected the UN resolution, having witnessed first-hand what Trump's plan has achieved so far: absolutely nothing except more destruction, more trauma and more corpses.

As well as the ongoing slaughter of Palestinians in besieged Gaza, violence by so-called “settler” fanatics in the occupied West Bank also escalated. And Palestinian hostages continue to be tortured and killed in Israeli prisons.

As reported in La Monde, the ‘killing of Palestinians in custody has become a normalised practice’.

The United Nations has not only legitimised the odious Trump but also every Israeli atrocity committed during the past 77 years.

I believe that Israel is a militantly racist, apartheid rogue state invented by Zionist terrorist gangs and governed by unrepentant extremists. If the “rules-based world order” was anything more than hollow rhetoric, an international coalition force would by now have invaded Israel, overthrown the Zionazi government and imposed regime change.

Trump's current “peace plan” is rubbish, as Israel and the USA continue to disparage Palestinian aspirations for justice and statehood. Trump's “peace” will reign over a mass graveyard once known as Gaza and his cronies will make a real estate killing out of it — no pun intended.

The war criminal, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and his racist Knesset cronies have declared many times over many years that Israel will never tolerate an independent Palestinian state; Israel wants all of historic Palestine for itself, as well as parts of neighbouring countries. Those Zionist fanatics dismiss the very existence of Palestinians, calling them sub-human, animals, vermin deserving eradication. And most Israelis agree. They speak the language of the Third Reich.

Since the POTUS announced his “20-point Peace Plan” in early October, the massacres have not stopped, Israel's forces still occupy at least 50 per cent of Gaza, and Bibi the Butcher refuses to allow anything but an meagre trickle of aid into the carpet-bombed strip, no heavy machinery to aid in the recovery of bodies and no journalists to report the truth.

Palestinians remain refugees in their own land, clinging to life by their fingernails and Gaza remains a killing field. The entire “peace plan” is nothing but another cruel sham.

We all know what happens next because we have all seen it multiple times before, but one day, Palestine will be free, the Zionazis responsible for genocide will be arraigned in a series of Nuremberg 2.0 trials and “Israel” will be just a nightmarish memory for historians to struggle to comprehend.

Either that or Zionazis will control the entire world.

Max Gross is a writer.

Related Articles