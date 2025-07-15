UN Broadband Commission turns 15 amid push for global connectivity

As the UN Broadband Commission celebrates its 15th anniversary, leaders reflect on global progress and the urgent need to close the digital divide for the 2.6 billion still offline, writes Paul Budde.

AS THE International Telecommunication Union (ITU) celebrates its 160th anniversary and the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development marks 15 years of global advocacy, I find myself reflecting on a journey that began with a bold vision: broadband for all.

In 2010, I had the privilege of co-founding the Broadband Commission alongside ITU Secretary-General Dr Hamadoun Touré. The ITU – the first body established under the United Nations system, dating back to 1865 – recognised the urgent need to elevate broadband access from a technical discussion to a central global development goal.

In that same year, I was honoured to serve as the lead author of the Commission’s inaugural report, which was presented to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. It outlined our foundational vision and set out the first ambitious targets for universal broadband access, affordability, digital skills and inclusive policy frameworks.

The Commission’s formation brought together global leaders from governments, the private sector, civil society and academia. Among them were President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, the Mexican philanthropist Carlos Slim and Irishman Denis O’Brien, founder of Digicel. Together, we agreed that broadband was no longer optional, it was becoming the backbone of economic progress, education, healthcare and civic participation in the 21st Century.

Fifteen years on, the ITU has rightly highlighted the substantial achievements of the Commission. Over 100 knowledge products have been produced. More than 70 concrete policy recommendations have helped shape national digital strategies. The Commission has supported the launch of major global initiatives such as the Giga project (to connect every school to the internet by 2030) and the Child Online Safety Universal Declaration.

These outcomes reinforce what we knew from the outset: that broadband is not merely infrastructure — it is a driver of empowerment and inclusion.

And yet, as we celebrate, we are reminded that 2.6 billion people remain offline. The job is far from done. The ITU, through its leadership of the Commission, continues to emphasise that the real challenge lies not just in expanding networks but in ensuring meaningful, affordable access for everyone, especially those in marginalised communities.

For my part, I have carried this vision into my advisory roles, including work on Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN), and through ongoing engagement with policymakers across Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands and international institutions including the White House and the FCC. These efforts reinforced the essential role that national commitment plays in achieving the global goals the Commission set forth.

Looking ahead, as digital transformation accelerates through AI, satellite broadband and evolving data governance frameworks, we must not lose sight of the foundational principle that inspired the Commission: technology must serve people. It must foster equity, opportunity and sustainable development.

I am proud to have been there at the beginning, to have helped give shape and voice to a global movement that now spans continents. The Broadband Commission, under the umbrella of the UN and with the stewardship of the ITU and UNESCO, remains one of the most effective platforms for ensuring that the promise of the digital age is shared by all.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter/X @PaulBudde.

