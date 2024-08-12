Two-party system fuels opposition for opposition's sake

Electoral reform would eliminate the nonsensical need for opposition parties to dream up unhelpful alternatives against the governing party, argues Dr Klaas Woldring.

IT IS HARD to believe that the Greens, who have proportional representation in their policy platform, are not actively campaigning for it.

Considering they received 12.2% of the vote in the 2022 Federal Election, a properly designed proportional electoral system could yield them 18 federal seats, instead of the current four. Their entire strategy is still conditioned by the two-major party culture based on the single-member district electoral system.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's new nuclear policy clearly demonstrates how potentially dangerous this system is. Australia's major electoral system has now generated the nuclear option as a possibility. Nuclear is an expensive, dangerous and very slow energy alternative and it would also detract from the various non-nuclear alternatives adopted by both the Greens and the ALP.

Dutton is busily engaged in preparing to drag Australia into the creation of unnecessary nuclear energy plants which would be developed in seven safe conservative electoral seats. The single-member electoral system has enabled possible plans for an energy system that is not supported by the majority — indeed, widely rejected for several important reasons. The role of the Opposition Leader to develop opposing policies – the Westminster function of an Opposition Leader – has resulted in quite unnecessary threats to endanger society.

Surely, the Greens fully understand the connection between the existing electoral system and this damaging policy initiative. Quite apart from that, proportional representation is a much more democratic and fairer electoral system.

From an environmental perspective, Australians can generate an abundance of solar and wind energy. The need for nuclear power simply does not exist in Australia at all. To try to use safe conservative seats for that negative purpose is political mismanagement.

Australians have had enough of pork barrelling in marginal seats, of neglected safe seats and of the fact that only a handful of seats are decided on the first count, the rest on compulsory preferences favouring the major parties.

Let's stop pretending that this is a fair and safe system. Australia can do much better. My submission to the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters 2022 makes this clear.

Although entirely dominated by the major parties, only one Greens Senator is on that Committee. Have the Greens mentioned that Proportional Representation has been submitted as an option to the Committee?

We have only recently again experienced the nonsense of the "No" vote by the Federal Opposition against the highly sensible proposal by the Albanese Government to introduce an Indigenous Voice in the archaic Australian Constitution. This has again also demonstrated the need for better political education. Compared to the 1967 Referendum to count Indigenous Peoples as Australian citizens – almost 91% voting "Yes" – the "No" campaign 56 years later was a demonstration of serious constitutional ignorance as well as abuse of the system.

Opening up"safe" seats for nuclear energy plants for political advantage is in the same category. The existing electoral system provides that opportunity.

It has nothing to do with democracy — to the contrary, in reality.

Australian voters have already turned their back on the Liberal Party, voting strongly for Independents and the Greens in 2022 and by doing so, essentially saying goodbye to the two-party system. However, further reflection is needed as to what that means and what will replace it.

The major parties are opposed to replacing the current single-member electoral district system (SMD) with a much more democratic system. Although it had a marginally positive election outcome for the ALP in 2022, as it still delivered the party majority government, despite a very low primary vote of 32.6%, it is further proof that major electoral system change is long overdue.

The SMD system with compulsory preferencing has strongly but quite unfairly favoured the major parties. A proportional system is naturally based on multi-member districts. Still, the somewhat unusual 2022 Election outcome does not mean that the electoral system has changed at all. The oppositionist culture will continue, clearly a potential threat to unity and progress in Australia.

However, this may not be the preferred way of PM Albanese, either. His stated preference is for cooperation, also for fairness and democratic representation. Here is his opportunity. The Westminster legacy of Australia's inherited parliamentary and electoral systems is no longer fit for its intended purpose. Even in the UK and the U.S., this is widely recognised.

Certainly, the Greens and most, perhaps all of the Independents, will now reflect on campaigning for a more democratic electoral system. For nearly half the voters – from culturally diverse backgrounds – the existing system is altogether of questionable value.

Governance and political education must have more prominence in longer-term reforms, but the electoral system can be changed now. A new electoral law can be developed right now. The Parliament has the constitutional power to make electoral system reforms. That is stated in several clauses.

Given Labor's precarious position in maintaining sufficient support for the next Federal Election, it could well be in its interests to reflect on the situation and develop a completely fresh approach. Voters would support such an initiative. Multi-member electoral systems could be 15 of, say, ten MPs for the Federal House of Representatives. This would yield a national multi-party system and more Independents.

The emphasis would be on cooperation rather than opposition, a major step forward for the nation. Australia's recent political history demonstrates that the need for system change is urgent. A new electoral system should be national, not based on federal-state boundaries. Of course, similar system changes could and should follow at a state level, as well.

The nonsensical need for opposition leaders to dream up unhelpful alternatives against the governing party would disappear forever.

Dr Klaas Woldring is a former associate professor at Southern Cross University and former convenor of ABC Friends (Central Coast).

