Trump's immigration policies a potential human rights violation

Donald Trump's immigration policies could send the U.S. down a path of mass deportations, tent cities and razor wire. Dr Abul Rizvi reports.

U.S. PRESIDENTIAL candidate Donald Trump and the Republican Party are intent on making immigration their key issue in the forthcoming election. The 2024 Republican Party platform and Trump’s nomination acceptance speech make that abundantly clear. But what would Trump’s immigration policies look like in practice?

Out of the 20 priorities in the 2024 Republican platform, the first two relate solely to immigration policy:

Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion. Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history.

In addition:

Number 10 is ‘Stop the migrant crime epidemic’. It is not clear how this would be done given crime levels in the U.S. are at a historic low and most of the people found guilty of importing drugs into the U.S. have been U.S. citizens. The usual fallback of ever harsher prison sentences may be the best Trump can do.

Number 18 is ‘Deport pro-Hamas radicals and make our campuses safe and patriotic again’. Most people protesting the war in Gaza at U.S. campuses are likely to be U.S. citizens. Trump may want to cancel the visas of those who are not U.S. citizens but it is not clear what legal basis there would be for such a cancellation unless these people are also members of Hamas (highly unlikely).

Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion

No doubt Trump would want to complete his pet project of building a wall at the border with Mexico. The total length of the U.S.-Mexico border is 1,954 miles (3,144 kilometres), a substantial portion of which is formed by the Rio Grande River. In 2015-16, Trump had promised to build a 1,000-mile wall, presumably excluding the River.

Prior to Trump being elected in 2016, there were 654 miles (1,052 kilometres) of border wall (including various forms of fencing). During Trump's first term, 452 miles (727 kilometres) of border wall was built but most of this was reinforcing existing wall. Only 80 miles (128 kilometres) of totally new wall was built of which 47 miles (75 kilometres) were primary wall and 33 miles (53 kilometres) secondary wall.

This was at a cost of around US$15 billion (AU$22.9 billion). None of this was paid for by Mexico as Trump had promised.

How much more wall is to be built and/or reinforced is not clear but if Trump controls the U.S. Congress, he may well get whatever billions of dollars he wants to continue building the wall and the extra border agents needed to patrol it (something Trump ensured the U.S. Congress would deny President Biden even though there was bipartisan support for this).

The Republican platform states that other law enforcement officials as well as the military may be used to patrol the border. The feasibility of this will be tested.

But building a wall and patrolling it will not be sufficient to stop border “encounters” as they are termed in the U.S. There are 26 legal points of crossing along the border, some of which have amongst the largest traffic volumes of any land international border crossings in the world.

Given the volume of daily legal people movements over the U.S.-Mexico border, there will continue to be large numbers of “encounters” of undocumented migrants crossing with people who hold visas (as well as of those who find ways over the wall).

Encounters in the U.S. are divided into two types:

Apprehensions under Title 8 of the U.S. Code. This enables border patrol officials to arrest, detain and/or release migrants apprehended at the border. Most migrants released into the community would be applying for asylum.

Expulsions under Title 42 of the U.S. Code. This empowers federal health authorities to prohibit migrants from entering the country if it is determined that doing so could prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

Title 42 was a rarely used provision prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. The Trump Administration used Title 42 extensively with over 80% of encounters being expelled (mainly back into Mexico). The Biden Administration continued to use Title 42 but to a lesser degree than the Trump Administration. For example, in March 2022, around 51% of encounters led to expulsion under Title 42.

The Biden Administration ceased using Title 42 from May 2023 (even though the COVID risk ended much earlier) with all encounters now managed under Title 8. The overall number of encounters continued to rise under the Biden Administration, reaching over 200,000 in many months. Given limited detention capacity, most of these encounters would have led to release into the community pending an asylum decision.

The backlog of asylum applications would be massive and could never be resolved given the costs and legal issues involved.

The Biden Administration supported a US$118 billion (AU$180 billion) package (including funds for Ukraine and Israel) to reduce border crossings developed by Republican Senator James Lankford, Democrat Senator Chris Murphy and Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema. That was described as ‘the most aggressive border security and migration overhaul bill in decades’.

Key elements of the package were:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) could close the border if Border Patrol encountered 4,000 or more migrants on average over seven days.

The border could be shut down under this authority for up to 270 days in the first year.

Border Patrol would still need to process a minimum of 1,400 migrants who try to enter the U.S. legally through ports of entry.

Only unaccompanied minors would be able to cross between ports of entry.

Any migrant who tried to cross illegally two or more times during a border emergency would be barred from the U.S. for a year.

Migrants who come to the border through lawful ports of entry and families are to enter the U.S. under federal supervision for 90 days while they complete asylum interviews. Those who pass would receive work permits as they await adjudication of their claims. Those who fail would be removed from the U.S. and repatriated to their home countries or to Mexico.

The Bill also raised the “credible fear” standard during interviews for asylum claims, largely by front-loading consideration of whether migrants have disqualifying criminal histories, whether they lived safely in third countries before trying to cross into the U.S. and whether they could safely relocate within their own countries.

The Bill mandated detaining migrants who try to enter the U.S. outside of official ports of entry, pending any asylum claims.

The Bill allocated funding for up to 77 repatriation flights per day but said nothing about cooperation from Mexico and other receiving countries. The most likely outcome of the Bill would be that the U.S. immigration detention system would have continued to be overwhelmed.

Pressure from Trump ensured Republicans rejected the Bill even though one of their own hardline senators designed it.

A new Trump Administration may draw on some of the above but most likely go further. There is a very real question of whether the U.S. would withdraw from the 1957 UN Convention on Refugees.

Whether such an action would be endorsed by the U.S. courts is another matter. Ultimately, Trump may have to rely on a decision on this by the Trump-friendly U.S. Supreme Court. That could lead to other nations with large asylum seeker populations (such as the UK and some European nations with hard-Right governments) doing the same.

As with the now defunct Border Bill, how expulsions would be managed would raise issues with Mexico, especially if Trump tries to dump non-Mexican citizens into Mexico. Almost 50% of encounters are with migrants from countries other than Mexico and Central America. Depending on the level of cooperation from Mexico Trump can garner, his administration may be forced into increasingly detaining migrants encountered at the border pending expulsion for longer and longer.

The costs of that would be massive as detainee numbers would rise rapidly. The U.S. cannot simply fly people to other countries and dump the migrants at overseas airports. Cooperation is required and the Trump Administration may not be very good at securing cooperation other than through blackmail.

Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history

If sealing the border would be controversial and cost a fortune, the largest deportation operation in American history would make that look easy, cheap and compassionate.

In the last 100 years, the U.S. has attempted two mass deportation efforts.

The first was during the Great Depression when President Hoover used the slogan “American jobs for real Americans” (even though the “lump of labour” fallacy had been pointed out decades earlier). He informally authorised so-called “repatriation drives” that led to a reported 1.8 million Mexicans being deported with little to no legal process.

The raids on farms and factories by plainclothes police officers targeted anyone who looked Mexican. Research by former Senator Joseph Dunn estimates around 60% of those deported were actually American citizens born in the U.S. to first-generation migrants.

Hoover’s secretary of labour, William Doak, passed local laws forbidding government employment of anyone of Mexican descent, even legal permanent residents and U.S. citizens. Major companies, including Ford, U.S. Steel and the Southern Pacific Railroad, colluded with the Government by telling Mexicans they would be better off with their own people, laying off thousands.

The second major deportation effort (Operation Wetback — a derogatory term for Mexicans) took place in the mid-1950s when an estimated 1.3 million people were deported to towns just across the U.S.-Mexico border although researchers suggest the actual number may have been much lower, possibly around 300,000. Trump has often referred to the success of Operation Wetback which was designed to ‘root out undocumented Mexicans from American society’.

According to journalist Erin Blackmore:

‘Border Patrol agents and local officials used military techniques and engaged in a coordinated, tactical operation to remove the immigrants. Along the way, they used widespread racial stereotypes to justify their sometimes brutal treatment of immigrants. Inside the United States, anti-Mexican sentiment was pervasive, and harsh portrayals of Mexican immigrants as dirty, disease-bearing and irresponsible were the norm.’

Once again, a large portion of those deported would have been U.S. citizens because there was little legal or due process in determining identity, citizenship and visa status.

The number of undocumented migrants in the U.S. today is estimated at anywhere between 11 million according to the Government and possibly 20 million according to Trump (or even 30 million according to some Trump officials). This is in an overall population of around 380 million. In other words, the size of the task Trump has set himself is huge even if the lower estimate is used.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) budget for transportation and deportation in 2023 was US$420 million (AU$642 million) and in that year the agency deported 142,580 people. But that would include a substantial portion of short-term overstayers whose departure was supervised — that is, they were likely to depart soon anyway and the costs associated with their deportation were minor.

The cost of a deportation escalates dramatically if any length of detention is involved due to legal challenges and so on. Currently, I.C.E. manages 41,500 beds across 200 gaol and detention centres at a cost of US$57,378 (AU$87,659) per year per bed. Most of the 41,500 beds would currently be occupied given the rate of border encounters.

A major increase in deportations would inevitably require a very significant expansion in detention capacity, possibly to the many hundreds of thousands of beds and guards.

There are three essential steps in any deportation:

location and identification;

detention and resolution of outstanding legal issues; and

cooperation with the receiving government to effect the removal.

As in Operation Wetback, Trump will want to use military-style raids on farms, factories and other workplaces to locate possible undocumented migrants. Raiding homes would be too inefficient. Current laws prevent the use of the military itself for this purpose so Trump would need to recruit many more I.C.E. officers.

If that needs to be done quickly, they would mainly be drawn from existing law enforcement officers who would need to be trained in processes for establishing the citizenship and visa status of the people who are picked up in these raids (these officers would be in addition to the extra border patrol officers Trump would need to “seal the border”).

The raids would likely target people who “look like they may be undocumented” or are “behaving suspiciously” or have been dobbed in by somebody. But as the U.S. population is now much more diverse, with a very substantial Hispanic, Asian and African population, such raids will mistakenly arrest a large number of U.S. citizens and legal residents.

Confirming identity and citizenship/visa status will take time during which arrested people will need to be detained. Unlike under Operation Wetback, they couldn’t just be put in a truck and driven to Mexico simply because they ‘’look like they are undocumented”.

There will be many people who have outstanding legal claims that have to be considered. That will include people who have U.S. citizen children or have been living and working in the U.S. for decades. Their employers will not want to lose long-standing workers or have their workplaces disrupted by raids.

Once a person has been identified as undocumented and all relevant legal processes have been resolved, the Trump Administration will need to work with receiving nations to agree on citizenship, secure travel documents and acceptance of the people to be deported. This will also not be a quick process.

All the while, the individuals will have to be held in detention.

Given Trump has said he wants the mass deportations to start from day one, there will be considerable urgency in setting up additional detention capacity. It is likely the Trump Administration will use land currently owned by the U.S. Government, away from population centres.

Because building proper detention facilities takes time, Trump is likely to opt for setting up tent cities surrounded by razor wire and lots of guards. The detainees in these tent cities will still need to be supplied with food and water as well as medical attention.

Trump is likely to get frustrated by the length of time it takes to resolve legal issues. He may seek legislative amendments to dramatically limit the legal rights of the detainees. Control of the Senate and a friendly Supreme Court would help with that.

But he would still need the cooperation of the receiving nations. That will not come quickly, especially from nations who are not friendly with the Trump Administration (such as China and Venezuela). Cooperation even from Mexico may be difficult for Trump given his past comments on making Mexico pay for his border wall and the likely outrage in Mexico at Trump’s treatment of Hispanic people.

Thus, there are a few things we can be certain of as Trump seeks to implement his mass deportation policy:

A large number of U.S. citizens will get caught up in Trump’s raids and incorrectly detained or deported. Trump will likely seek legislative changes to avoid having to pay compensation to people incorrectly detained/deported.

Large numbers of employers will be angry at losing workers they may have had on their books for years and the disruption to their businesses. It will be hard for Republican politicians to ignore this.

Many U.S. citizens, including MAGA types, will see life-long friends being detained and deported.

The U.S. courts will frustrate Trump and he may seek to reduce legal processes by amending legislation and/or seeking favourable rulings from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump will likely seek to withdraw the U.S. from the UN Refugee Convention in order to avoid having to consider asylum claims.

The cost and personnel required to implement mass deportations will be eye-watering but are unavoidable.

Huge tent cities with razor wire will likely be established to detain people picked up in the raids. There is no quick alternative to this. Pictures of these tent cities will be reported around the world. There is a risk detainees who try to escape may be shot by guards to prevent larger breakouts and unrest in the detainee population.

The lack of cooperation from receiving nations, particularly Mexico, will frustrate Trump. That will limit the number of people who are actually deported

Ultimately, Trump’s mass deportation will fail as the U.S. population itself will find the situation unacceptable. But much human suffering will take place in the interim.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

