Trump's Gaza: Make chaos great again

Donald Trump has his eye on the Gaza Strip for real estate potential (Image by Dan Jensen)

Just when you thought the Trump Administration couldn't be more shocking, along comes Donald's plan for the U.S. to turn the Gaza Strip into a resort. Vince Hooper writes.

IN A PLOT TWIST no one asked for but everyone should have seen coming, U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly proposed “cleaning out” Gaza by relocating 1.5 million Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.

Yes, the man who once wanted to buy Greenland and nuke hurricanes has turned his gaze to the Middle East — because if there’s one thing that region needed, it was more chaos. Call it the Trump Doctrine: if the problem seems complicated, just bulldoze it. Literally.

The Art of the (Terrible) Deal

This plan feels less like foreign policy and more like a pitch from Trump’s boardroom days on The Apprentice. Picture him sitting across from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, palms outstretched, saying, “Here’s the deal: I give you 1.5 million people, you give me Sinai. Maybe we will throw in a golf course. Win-win!”

After all, what is Gaza if not a potential beachfront property just waiting for a shiny Trump Tower? Forget peace; this is about potential revenue streams.

International law? What’s that?

In true Trump fashion, the plan completely ignores pesky little things like the Geneva Conventions or UN resolutions. Forced displacement? Violations of sovereignty? Pfft. Details. If anyone questions the legality of the move, Trump can always pivot with a classic, “I’m the best at human rights. Nobody does human rights better than me.”

Perhaps Ivanka will even roll out a pastel-coloured humanitarian campaign with the hashtag #GazaGoneGood, backed by her signature line of diplomatic platitudes.

Make Gaza Empty Again (MGEA)

If there’s one thing Trump loves, it’s a catchy slogan. ‘Make Gaza Empty Again’ practically writes itself. MAGA hats rebranded as MGEA caps – maybe in desert beige for the occasion – would fly off the shelves. It’s foreign policy as performance art, with just a touch of merchandising genius.

Egypt and Jordan: The unlucky winners

Naturally, Trump expects Egypt and Jordan to absorb the fallout — both figuratively and literally. Jordan, already creaking under the weight of over 2 million Palestinian refugees, could be rebranded as “The Kingdom of Overwhelmed”.

Meanwhile, Egypt is expected to roll out the welcome mat in the Sinai Peninsula because, of course, a desert riddled with insurgency hotspots is the perfect place for millions of displaced people.

President el-Sisi has already balked at the idea, likely wondering if Trump is confusing Sinai with Mar-a-Lago. After all, nothing says “national sovereignty” like turning your buffer zone into a permanent refugee camp. Trump’s logic seems to be: Why fight terrorism in Gaza when you can export it directly to your neighbours?

Radicalisation on a silver platter

And for those who argue this plan will make Israel safer, let’s not forget the Trump golden rule: unintended consequences are someone else’s problem. An empty Gaza might eliminate immediate threats from Hamas, but it’s a sure bet that millions of displaced Palestinians, stripped of their homes and identities, will foster extremism elsewhere.

Why contain the conflict to Gaza when you can spread it across borders?

Elon Musk: Saviour or spectator?

Perhaps Elon Musk will swoop in with Starlink internet and “eco-friendly” tents to solve the problem. Picture this: a Gaza 2.0, powered by Tesla batteries and half-baked promises of a utopian refugee colony. Bonus points if he tweets something cryptic about “terraforming Sinai” to distract from the actual human suffering.

Environmental toll? Bring it on!

And then there’s the environmental fallout. If the Middle East wasn’t already struggling with water scarcity, food insecurity and climate change, let’s just add a few million displaced people to the mix. Because nothing screams “sustainable development” like a humanitarian crisis on top of an ecological disaster.

A page from history’s playbook

History has been here before, but apparently, Trump hasn’t read the footnotes. The 1947 Partition of India? Mass violence and decades of animosity. The Rohingya crisis? Statelessness and systemic suffering. But why let historical precedent get in the way of a bold, new disaster?

A blow to U.S. credibility

For the U.S., this plan is less about leadership and more about legacy — specifically, leaving behind one so disastrous that future administrations will need decades to mop up. Decades of advocating for a two-state solution? Tossed aside faster than a Diet Coke on Trump’s desk.

If Palestinians and their allies see the U.S. as complicit in ethnic cleansing, any shred of trust in American diplomacy goes out the window.

A ‘big idea’ that solves nothing

At the heart of Trump’s Gaza plan is the same ethos that powered Trump University: promise big, deliver disaster and leave someone else to clean up the mess. But, hey, for the MAGA faithful, this is just another example of their leader “thinking big”.

Who cares if it’s morally bankrupt, diplomatically disastrous, and legally indefensible? The point was never to solve the problem—it was to own the libs.

The alternative? Sanity, maybe

Instead of forced displacement, how about investing in Gaza’s economy or supporting diplomatic efforts that don’t involve creating new refugee crises? But where’s the drama in that? Where’s the merch?

Trump’s plan may not bring peace, but it will bring plenty of headlines — and for Trump, that’s probably good enough. After all, in the words of the man himself: “It’s gonna be huge.”

Vince Hooper is a proud Australian/British citizen who is professor of finance and discipline head at SP Jain School of Global Management with campuses in London, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney.

Related Articles