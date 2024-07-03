Trump/Biden 'debate' a new low for decaying empire

The first showdown between Joe Biden and Donald Trump left many viewers baffled (Image by Dan Jensen)

Watching the two candidates for the U.S. presidency debate was a reminder that it's time to reconsider our allegiance to the red, white and blue, writes Duade Borg.

THE U.S. ELECTION circus is starting to really wind up, as indicated by last week's presidential debate. What an exciting prospect: two elderly compulsive liars competing for attention.

For a country with a population of 360,000,000, there's no excuse for the low calibre of candidates that the U.S. corporate fascistic imperial juggernaut keeps shitting out. U.S. prestige has continued to dive as consecutive elections have forced a choice between two of the most evil people in the world upon the American people and the international community.

Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump. Joe Biden. These are the names that will have contested three elections in a row for the most powerful office in the land.

Is this a bad movie?

Simply breathtaking

The ego of these three candidates could suffocate the cosmos.

A demonstrably villainous Hillary Clinton arrogantly thought she was a shoo-in but was actually such a poor candidate and divisive figure that she lost an election against Donald Trump when a warm bucket of phlegm could have beaten him.

Trump subsequently destroyed America's reputation on the world stage with a presidency lifted directly out of a mafia film. Beyond his thuggish behaviour on stage and diplomatically, his only lasting policy legacies are tax cuts for the rich that destroyed the U.S.'s revenue base, sabotaging women's abortion rights by stacking the Supreme Court and provoking a prolonged war in Gaza.

Convicted felon Trump also instigated an angry mob to attack their nation's capital to attempt to prevent the certification of the election which he lost.

Say what you will about Clinton, she had the grace and the respect for convention to immediately come out, concede her election loss and congratulate her opponent. That might be the only complimentary thing I have to say about her, but the importance of the peaceful transfer of power and her adherence will make history look on her favourably considering the world we've lived in since November 2020.

Is that all there is?

Trump was a nightmare for diplomats and world leaders everywhere. Governments have developed “if Trump wins” scenarios where they're planning for what a second term will mean.

The only reason they've needed to revisit this after 2021 is because Joe Biden is so old.

Biden is a conservative Democrat. He's the sort of candidate you put forward if you want to appeal to conservative middle America (just ask former President Barack Obama). Twenty years ago, he'd pick Trump apart and chow down on his vitals (see his 2012 debate performance against vice-presidential hopeful Paul Ryan). Twenty years ago, he was a perfectly stable set of hands for a mature America to do some soul-searching and eventually hopefully start producing high-calibre presidential candidates rather than this dross.

But alas, it's not to be. Biden, ever the egotist, stubbornly refused to step down when serious questions began to be asked about his age and mental acuity. After a decent performance at the State of the Union address, he rallied the banners for the footsoldiers of the Democrat Party to coalesce around him and galvanise his support.

What a terrible mistake that was. Democrats are finally realising after Biden's debate performance the reality that their better-than-expected mid-term election results weren't a ringing endorsement of his presidency but a repudiation of Roe v Wade's repeal.

It's Joever

It's all hands on deck panic stations in the Democrats following his disastrous debate performance.

Feeble excuses about the most powerful man in the world having a cold weren't even given a second mention. Democratic donors and their media protectors were publicly speaking about the necessity to change the candidate.

It might not be too late if Obama and Bill Clinton could get in Biden's ear — I believe he's too arrogant to take the cue to leave from anyone who he considers inferior.

Polls have consistently shown that a generic Republican would easily beat Biden and a generic Democrat would easily beat Trump.

It would be less of a gamble than expecting Joe to make it through another term.

Trump bluster all bullshit

Trump won the debate by appearing significantly more virile than Biden. With the benefit of hindsight and fact-checking, however, his decisive victory will be much less convincing to the Independents and swing voters who he needs to vote for him.

Unlike Biden, Trump has no concerns about his base not showing up on the day to vote for him.

Trump should have steered clear of speaking in support of the 6 January attackers and repeating his lies that the 2020 Election was stolen.

Swing voters can see that there's no remorse from Trump and plenty of conservative voters simply cannot stomach more of the same rot at the very top that he inevitably enables.

How does an alliance with these idiots benefit us?

I will keep arguing that it does not.

We need to unshackle ourselves from the U.S. empire. There's no reason for us to have military alliances that cede our sovereignty in an age of weapons as powerful as what we have today.

We have the geography and the mineral wealth on our side to be a major power in control of its own destiny. Why would we buy forward-attacking, expensive submarines when drones will be controlling air and sea in the not-too-distant future?

I support a defence policy that includes nuclear weapons but sees us exit AUKUS and allows us self-determination in our region to balance the interests of China and the U.S.

Australia is uniquely positioned as the only power capable of preventing a catastrophe in the event of a China/U.S. conflict heating up.

We should be neutral in the relationship with our greatest ally and with our greatest trading partner.

The reality is that the U.S. has been increasingly taxing everything that ordinary Aussies do through their control of financial systems and their corporate power.

What do we get in return for this tax, exactly? Two coups and counting just in the past 50 years.

Let's not forget the terrifying reality that our defence forces will soon be recruiting mercenaries. Is this Mad Max?

Maybe we wouldn't need to hire trained killers to fill our ranks if we wrested our destiny away from the U.S. and started acting like responsible world citizens instead of constantly emulating the prototypical selfish Americans and sustaining their crumbling empire.

It's long past time to tell the Yanks to go home.

Duade Borg is seeking election as an Independent in QLD. His passion is social justice. You can follow Duade on X @DuadeBorg.