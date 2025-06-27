Trump is using Iran as a distraction

U.S. President Donald Trump addressing the nation following U.S. strikes on Iran (Screenshot via Youtube)

As protests, scandals and economic chaos close in on home soil, Trump's focus on Iran seems more like a diversion than a defence strategy, writes Craig Hill.

AS TENSIONS WITH IRAN escalate to the point of open military confrontation, critics argue this could be U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest ploy — a dramatic distraction aimed at diverting attention from a growing list of scandals and policy fiascos at home.

On 16 June, Trump abruptly abandoned the G7 summit in Canada, ostensibly to return to Washington over the Iran situation. This exit, during what was meant to be a showcase of international diplomacy, left allies stunned.

During the summit, he bemoaned Russia’s exclusion from the G8 and bizarrely obsessed over the size of White House flagpoles, an odd fixation critics interpreted as signs of erratic behaviour. His early departure, prioritising theatrics over statesmanship, left leaders scratching their heads and served as fodder for ridicule on both sides of the Atlantic.

Once a tight-knit MAGA machine, Trump’s inner circle is showing cracks. Hawkish right‑wing voices, including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and political commentators Tucker Carlson and Charlie Kirk, expressed alarm over his tone toward Iran, accusing him of betraying his “America First” isolationist roots.

Meanwhile, advisors like Steve Bannon and Bannon‑aligned activists worry a war drags focus from domestic promises such as tax relief and border enforcement. This fracture comes as Trump faces mounting resistance not only from D.C. rivals, but from within his own base.

Perhaps most revealing is Trump’s feud with tech billionaire and former senior advisor Elon Musk. Musk, once a Trump ally, has launched scathing attacks over the deficit-driving One Big Beautiful Bill, calling it a 'disgusting abomination'. He criticised Trump’s tariffs, and even threatened political retribution.

Tesla shares plunged nearly 15 per cent, erasing billions in market value and hammering Trump Media stock. Though Musk briefly toned down, issuing a regretful apology and backing off direct criticism, patchy promises of compromise followed. The drama underscores how Trump’s domestic agenda is unravelling in public view.

Despite hyped rhetoric about the “big, beautiful bill,” the legislation has stalled. Its deficit‑blowing ambitions have alarmed fiscal hawks across the aisle. With Musk and others highlighting its ballooning cost, the bill’s momentum has fizzled, and key portions remain unsigned. Congressional deadlock continues, sowing fresh doubts about Trump’s governing competence.

Domestically, widespread unrest gripped Los Angeles when federal immigration raids triggered mass demonstrations and looting. The mayor declared a state of emergency, imposed curfews, and more than 4,000 National Guard troops and marines were deployed.

Governor Gavin Newsom even took legal action over federal overreach. The chaos in L.A. has become a potent visual counterpoint to Trump’s claims of restoring order, a powerful narrative undermining his presidency.

From coast to coast, millions have marched in protest of Trump’s policies. June 14 saw the national “No Kings” protests — billions in dissent centred on authoritarian impulses, domestic violence, environmental rollbacks and immigration crackdowns. The sheer scale of these protests highlights growing grassroots disillusionment and erodes Trump’s narrative of unshakeable support.

Trump’s signature tariffs, marketed as protecting American industry, have backfired. The U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at rising inflationary pressure tied to these policies while consumer spending and housing startups flagged. A faltering economy undercuts his broader economic bragging rights and undermines his justification for aggressive foreign postures.

These defeats chip away at the perception of his unchallenged executive power, highlighting checks on his authority at every turn.

With domestic failures piling up, Trump’s bellicose stance on Iran provides a powerful diversion. He’s ordered evacuation warnings for Tehran and threatened unprecedented retaliation. He’s shifted strategy from initial posturing to a feigned “pause” saying he’ll revisit military options in two weeks. B‑2 bombers are now being pre‑positioned as possible leverage.

It’s a time-tested play: escalate abroad to obscure dysfunction at home.

Officials in Congress, even within Trump’s party, are calling for Congressional oversight and caution. Meanwhile, Europe and other nations are scrambling to prevent a regional escalation.

The U.S. intelligence community has also pushed back, stating Iran is nowhere near a nuclear bomb and Trump’s nuclear claims are politically motivated. Trump’s claims seem like a deliberate lie, just like the false claims of Iraq’s “weapons of mass destruction” in 2003.

As internal critics urge restraint, Trump remains lodged in the middle: threaten enough to dominate headlines, but hold off long enough to keep debate suspended at home.

Donald Trump’s Iran rhetoric may be the culmination of a deliberate strategy, one seen before: amplify foreign threats to eclipse domestic embarrassments.

His G7 debacle, cabinet rebellions, Musk falling out, bill impasse, urban unrest, protests, tariff damage and courtroom reversals all paint a portrait of a presidency under siege. With Iran now front-and-centre, the world watches, wondering if this is a genuine national defence posture, or a political sideshow.

Craig Hill is a Brisbane-based business owner, teacher, journalist and social justice campaigner. He is the Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for the Federal seat of Bonner in Brisbane. You can read more about Craig's campaign here.

