Trump, Hitler and acquiescing to murderous regimes

Managing editor Michelle Pini discusses Donald Trump's burgeoning dictatorship and what Australia's response might mean for the future of democracy.

IMAGINE if Austrian Chancellor Dr Kurt von Schuschnigg had not gone to Germany to meet with Hitler in 1938.

Perhaps the Federal State of Austria would have remained independent, perhaps not. But the civilised von Schuschnigg – who still did his utmost to resist the Führer – may have had a diplomatic chance without the targeted harassment he was forced to endure, while entrapped at Hitler’s villa under the guise of a friendly meeting.

He may even have been able to achieve a unified stance with other European nations against German aggression, staving off Hitler’s murderous expansion and possibly even World War II.

At the time, of course, the Austrian Chancellor did not have support from other world powers, such as Britain under Chamberlain and France under Daladier, who were mostly ignoring or even accommodating Hitler’s plans, and then turned a blind eye as Austria was annexed to Germany and von Schuschnigg was forced to resign.

A few months after von Schuschnigg’s ill-fated visit, Britain, France and Italy signed the Munich Agreement, gifting Hitler free rein over Sudetenland, the German-speaking part of Czechoslovakia. Hitler was only emboldened by both these events and swiftly violated the Munich agreement by occupying the rest of Czechoslovakia, and then invading Poland in 1939.

Of course, we have no way of knowing if strategic and determined opposition to the Third Reich would have been enough to stop the German madman, but we do know that these events helped fuel his war department.

And speaking of war departments, this week, another crazed despot, one who appears to rule the “free world”, renamed the U.S. Department of Defense to the Department of War.

According to Trump:

“We want war because we want no wars.”

Of course! And in other news, George Orwell’s “Thought Police”, or National Guard as they are known in the U.S., are now in place to enforce this “Newspeak”, as well as any other acts Trump has redefined as illegal – such as seeking asylum, protesting against or criticising the POTUS, or perhaps “Facecrime” – in 19 Republican states, so far.

Then there’s the deployment of troops without the agreement of State governors in California, Washington and Portland. Trump, who also announced that he'll be sending Federal armed forces to Tennessee and Chicago "very soon", also confirmed he was "authorising Full Force, if necessary”.

According to the U.S. President, Portland (and other states) are “war-ravaged” and military rule would assist:

“ICE Facilities [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] under siege from attack by Antifa and other domestic terrorists."

Trump also bragged about U.S. nuclear capabilities and told military leaders they may be required in further deployments against their fellow U.S. citizens in other “dangerous cities”.

Trump explained he wants to use cities “run by radical Left Democrats” as military “training grounds” because, he said:

"…They're very unsafe places, and we're going to straighten them out one by one…That's a war too. It's a war from within."

Earlier, apart from filing endless lawsuits against them, the U.S. dictator also threatened to revoke the licences of any media outlets that dared to criticise him.

Then there's his latest executive order, which designates "Antifa" a "domestic terrorist organisation", as part of efforts to crack down on the "radical Left" after the assassination of conservative, gun-toting activist Charlie Kirk. This allows Trump's Administration to 'investigate, disrupt, and dismantle' any left-wing or other dissent.

So much for the First Amendment. (Also, look out ABC!)

On top of fighting its own people in the streets and media outlets in the courts for disagreeing with the Supreme Leader, this week, the U.S. Government shut down because Democratic senators refused to pass Trump’s spending Bill, primarily because of massive cuts to healthcare.

This is the third time under Trump’s rule that the U.S. Government has shut down and it affects hundreds of thousands of U.S. Government workers who will not be paid until the shutdown is over. As an aside, the President (in this case, Trump, whose personal net worth will increase by $3 billion each year he is in power) and Congress still get paid during a shutdown.

And the U.S. Government has warned Federal workers will be fired en masse if Democrats don't back down and vote for the Bill. Democrat-run states have also been threatened with billions in permanent funding cuts if they don’t agree to all the Republicans’ demands.

So much for making America great again.

This is the man that Western leaders fall over themselves to meet, indulge with sumptuous Royal banquets, and form their defence policies with — further bolstering the U.S. military-industrial complex and emboldening the already fearsome military power Trump's America bandies about at regular intervals.

For Australia’s part in this madness, despite being criticised in the media for not fawning over the POTUS enough to secure a private meeting, not only did Albanese manage a tête-à-tête with the U.S. Supreme Leader, but apparently, the AUKUS pact is likely to be finalised and other important deals made.

Meanwhile, Australia and other UN nations, such as Britain and France, have “welcomed" Trump’s latest 20-point “peace plan” for Gaza.

Basically, the Palestinians are expected to accept Trump’s “Board of Peace” or continue getting blown to smithereens. The “Board of Peace” (or is that the Ministry of Truth?) will include Donald himself as chair — the leader who is currently waging war on his fellow countrymen. Former British PM Sir Tony Blair, who is perhaps best known for rushing (along with John Howard) to help the U.S. invade Iraq based on complete lies, will also be involved in a 'significant governing role'.

So much for a free Palestinian state.

Of course any Australian PM needs to carefully navigate diplomatic ties with the United States — especially since its President controls the biggest military power in the world. But regardless of any (temporary) economic gains, if indeed they eventuate, or any promises to come to our rescue should other crazy despots invade, any meeting with this U.S. President should have Albanese checking to see if his mobile phone is still in his pocket as he exits.

In 1938, Austrian Chancellor Dr Kurt von Schuschnigg attempted to stand up to the insane ramblings of a powerful dictator, but world leaders underestimated Hitler’s Germany.

Let’s hope people won’t look back and say, Imagine if Australia and Britain hadn’t agreed to AUKUS.

