Trump cancels World AIDS Day in fresh blow to LGBTIQA+ rights

In a blow to human rights, President Trump has silenced World AIDS Day commemorations this year (Background screenshot via YouTube, Trump image via Wikimedia Commons)

In a cruel policy move, the Trump Administration cancelled funding for World AIDS Day commemorations on the first of December.

The U.S. Government has made a formal statement to recognise those who have died of AIDS since 1988. In stark contrast, the Trump Administration instructed employees to refrain from using government funds to mark the event, or promote the day publicly.

It’s a slap in the face for people like me who are living with HIV and a huge blow to the LGBTIQA+ community. The AIDS epidemic has claimed many lives, but it’s devastated our friends and loved ones.

The epidemic has raged for 44 years with still no cure in sight. Prejudice and discrimination are rampant, and most of us are forced to conceal our HIV status. Millions of people are living with the virus, but we’re largely invisible. World AIDS Day is the only chance to shine a light on the issue, honour those who have died and have our voices heard.

The decision to cut funding and cancel World AIDS Day is not the only way the Trump Administration has kicked us in the guts. It’s part of a broader campaign to undermine the LGBTIQA+ community. We’ve been targets since they reclaimed power in 2024 and ramped up the culture wars.

During his second term, Trump has erased LGBTQIA+ and HIV content and resources from government websites, and cancelled grants for HIV prevention research. He slashed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in workplaces, and rolled back anti-discrimination laws that protect people regardless of their sexuality or gender identity.

The human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community are under threat, particularly those who identify as trans and non-binary.

According to UNAIDS, 40.8 million people are living with HIV and 1.3 million were diagnosed in 2024. Since the start of the epidemic, 44.1 million people have died of AIDS.

Around 1.2 million are living with HIV in the U.S., with over 39,000 diagnoses in 2023. Cities like New York and San Francisco were “ground zero” when the AIDS epidemic exploded in the 1980s. Thousands of people died before then President Ronald Reagan showed enough courage to utter the word “AIDS”. He was content to ignore the epidemic and let people suffer horrific deaths.

Donald Trump is imitating his predecessor with a bigoted response to World AIDS Day and his destructive policies are sabotaging the global HIV response.

The U.S. has been a major donor in the fight against HIV, but earlier this year it ceased contributions to UNAIDS. This accounted for 75% of international HIV funding and led to dire consequences. There have been widespread reports of clinics shutting down, people losing access to medicines and health care, and a surge in HIV transmissions.

The dismantling of HIV prevention programs for young women led to 570 new infections every day among girls aged 15-24 globally in 2024. At the same time, over 60% of community organisations led by women have suspended vital programs.

Key populations such as men who have sex with men (MSM), sex workers, injecting drug users and transgender people have also been impacted.

UNAIDS has warned that funding cuts to international HIV prevention efforts could see 3.3 million new infections in the next five years.

A report titled Overcoming Disruption says:

‘Persistent funding shortfalls and the perilous risks facing the global HIV response are having profound, lasting effects on the health and well-being of millions of people throughout the world.’

The AIDS epidemic had slowed and the future looked promising. Infection rates were declining in many countries, including Australia, with people accessing HIV treatment and prevention. Between 2010 and 2024, annual AIDS-related deaths fell by 54% to 630,000 and new infections also dropped by 40%.

The HIV/AIDS community thought the worst was over, but the Trump Administration let us down.

Now everyone is scrambling to stop the spread of HIV and prevent a catastrophe. Organisations like UNAIDS have rallied to manage the fallout from Trump’s drastic cuts.

Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS, says:

“The funding crisis has exposed the fragility of the progress we fought so hard to achieve.”

Cancelling World AIDS Day in the U.S. will do more harm to the global HIV response. It receives little coverage in the media and it’s one day that draws public attention to the cause. World AIDS Day brings people together from the international community in a display of solidarity. It raises awareness and breaks down stigma.

HIV/AIDS is still a huge public health threat and we need to remain vigilant to stop the epidemic.

James May is a freelance writer and his work has appeared in The Guardian, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and Canberra Times.

