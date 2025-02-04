Trump and Musk's coup d'état​​​​​​​ begins

The U.S. is experiencing a non-violent coup d'état which has the potential to change the nation into a fascist state run by oligarchs and a madman who would be king, writes Sue Arnold.

THE U.S. 6 JANUARY coup d'état attempt, fomented by President Donald Trump, was violent and shocking in its intent, mortality and disrespect for the U.S. Constitution.

In 2025, U.S. mainstream media is optimistically describing Trump’s efforts to gut American democracy and the Constitution as a “purge”.

In reality, the U.S. is experiencing a non-violent coup d'état that has the potential to change the nation into a fascist state run by oligarchs and a madman who would be king.

It’s hard to keep up with the tsunami of executive orders and commands coming from the White House.

Social chaos, confusion and horror are spreading across the country as millions of federal employees are given the choice to resign and get paid until September or be fired.

The Department of Defense has been taken over by a former Fox News columnist with zero experience in any aspect of running the gigantic U.S. military-industrial complex.

Shackled pregnant women and children have been airlifted to Columbia as illegal “aliens” — the word “immigrant” is no longer to be used.

Migrant communities are living in fear waiting for I.C.E. police to break in and take away their family.

Small businesses and industries that rely on foreign workers are struggling to remain viable without the necessary staff.

On U.S. media, a clip from the confirmation hearing of Robert F Kennedy Jr demonstrated the likelihood of abortion pills being banned.

An email from Professor Paul Ehrlich to IA, forwarding information from one of his colleagues, indicates:

National Science Foundation, in the last two days, has frozen payments on all currently funded projects. They are not just pausing the grant-making process; they are stopping payments on grants that were previously approved using funds appropriated by Congress for NSF missions as then understood. This is catastrophic for existing grantees, many of them doubtless having purchased equipment and hired researchers for their approved projects, and who may be in doubt about whether they might even have to pay back NSF funds already in their bank accounts.

A purge of all content on climate change is being carried out across the websites of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There are also reports that the same thing is happening across EPA websites. It must be expected that it will happen, as well, at NOAA, NASA, DOE, HHS and the Department of Interior.

According to a report by Politico, U.S. Agriculture Department employees have been ordered to delete landing pages discussing climate change across agency websites and document climate change references for further review

The departmental email calls on website managers to 'identify and archive or unpublish any landing pages focused on climate change' and 'identify all web content related to climate change and document it in a spreadsheet' for the office to review.

It set a Friday deadline for handing over titles, links and 'your recommendation on how the content should be handled'.

The Trump Administration has pushed to halt and reverse spending from the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provided billions of dollars for wildfire management, clean energy investments and credits to store carbon dioxide that benefit rural communities USDA serves.

Then there’s Elon Musk and his latest foray into eradicating government and cutting trillions of funds.

Musk has been installed as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — tasked by Trump to find ways to slash government spending, bureaucracy and regulations.

According to Rolling Stone, since shortly after the election, Musk’s DOGE team has been requesting access to payment systems under the Bureau of the Fiscal Service that control the distribution of more than US$6 trillion (AU$9,699 trillion) in annual funds.

Some of the payments that run through the Bureau include Social Security and Medicare benefits, tax refunds and federal salaries.

Musk wrote on the social media platform that he owns:

'This is the critical battle to restore power to the PEOPLE from the massive unelected bureaucracy!'

Musk was pushing people to rally at events opposing the use of taxpayer dollars to fund NGOs and non-profits unaffiliated with the Government that are supposed to do good works.

Diversity, according to Trump, is now the top cause of plane crashes, California fires, and ongoing problems with air traffic controllers and fire personnel.

BBC reports that at a news conference, Trump claimed that under Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, candidates with “severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities” could be hired as air traffic controllers.

He suggested this could be the cause for the tragic crash in Washington DC’s Potomac River, which killed 67 people.

When asked how he found any evidence to support his claim, Trump responded:

"Because I have common sense.”

The LBGTQ+ community is being censored out of existence, with non-heterosexual persons no longer allowed to serve in the military, pronouns must be limited to “he” and “she”.

Presumably, air traffic controllers will now only be heterosexual to avoid “future incidents”.

BBC adds that hours after his inauguration, Trump issued dozens of executive orders, including one declaring that the U.S. Government will recognise only two sexes – male and female – and another ending DEI programs inside federal agencies. As a result of the order regarding gender, the State Department last week suspended all passport applications requesting sex marker changes.

It's hard to imagine what America will look like when the first 100 hundred days of Trump’s presidency run out.

One thing is abundantly clear, neither Trump nor his backers care one iota about the damage they are causing.

But the U.S. madness should serve as the most profound warning to this country — right-wing politics must be avoided at all costs.

Mainstream media ownership in Australia is feeding the beast, demonstrating that this nation's future is at risk unless the voting public has access to objective reporting.

Democracy has never been so fragile.

Sue Arnold is an IA columnist and freelance investigative journalist. You can follow Sue on Twitter @koalacrisis.

