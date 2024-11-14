Trump — the oldest, richest and first felon to be President

Patrick Drennan delves into the annals of history to see what distinguishes President-elect, Donald Trump, from his predecessors.

ACCORDING TO THE HISTORICAL RECORD, at 78 years old, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is the oldest president ever to be elected — beating President Joe Biden by five months.

The median age at the inauguration of incoming U.S. presidents is 55 years.

Trump is the eleventh American President of German descent, others included Barack Obama and George W Bush.

Trump is the second American President not to have a direct connection to the American colonial period — the other was John F. Kennedy.

Donald Trump can carry a tune — witnessed by a famous video of him singing ‘Green Acres’.

Many American Presidents liked singing and playing musical instruments, including Harry S Truman who once famously said:

“My choice early in life was either to be a piano player in a whorehouse, or a politician. And to tell the truth, there’s hardly any difference.”

Donald Trump will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts — with his hand on the Bible.

Only two Presidents – Theodore Roosevelt and John Quincy Adams – have not used the Bible to be sworn into office.

Franklin Pierce chose to affirm his oath (rather than swear his oath) on a law book rather than on a Bible.

Donald Trump is the second president to win two non-consecutive terms – the other was Grover Cleveland – like Cleveland, Trump won the popular vote as well.

There have been 27 presidents who have been lawyers, two presidential lawyers were disbarred — Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Only Donald Trump has been convicted of committing criminal felonies (subject to appeal).

One President was arrested while in office – Ulysses S Grant – in 1872 for speeding while driving a horse-drawn buggy.

President Trump, like all presidents before him, bar one, is a gun owner. The lone exception was Barack Obama.

After his felony convictions in New York, Trump was required to turn in his guns. It has been reported that one of his guns was located in his home in Florida — local authorities said in June the weapon had not been surrendered.

Donald Trump is not a great orator, like Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan — but he is a very effective communicator who reaches the audience he seeks.

Professor of Anthropology and Law, UConn School of Law, Richard Wilson noted:

“ It’s not uncommon for populist politicians to speak in such a clunky style. They use unusual speech patterns and ungrammatical phrases and long pause - and it kind of pulls you in.”

Donald Trump is the fifth President born in New York. The fourth was Franklin D Roosevelt. To date, 29 states have never had a homegrown President.

Donald Trump was estimated to be the wealthiest American President and Harry S Truman the poorest.

Donald Trump’s closest international relationships are with right-wing leaders who project strength, such as Victor Orban and Vladimir Putin.

He is sensitive to perceived disloyalty and notably distanced himself from Benjamin Netanyahu when the Israeli President congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his 2020 election victory.

President Trump has a very strained relationship with Iran and Iraq since he ordered the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020. He is an America first, non-interventionist like President James Monroe.

Trump views most international relationships from a commercial viewpoint. Daniel Rechtschaffen, a Washington DC-based political and regulatory risk analyst, sums it up:

'Trump’s priorities are more singularly focused on reducing goods trade deficits and punishing countries for alleged unfair trade practices. During his campaign, he and his advisors have proposed high import barriers on both allies and adversaries of the US, with especially high import taxes – 60% – reserved for all Chinese imports.'

President Trump has boasted about, but not disclosed, his IQ score — an intelligence quotient test. This test was first postulated in 1912 and has been criticised in that it ignores critical cognitive domains such as organisational capacity, rationality and emotional intelligence.

James Quincy Adams scored the highest of all American presidents when these factors were added.

Regardless of what happens in the future, Donald Trump has already made an indelible mark on American and international history.

Patrick Drennan is a journalist based in New Zealand, with a degree in American history and economics.

Related Articles