Politics Analysis

This Week in IA: The Coalition's horrific economic management

By |

This Week in Iis a weekly short video series that summarises what's been in the news here at Independent Australia.

This week, the Coalition's disgraceful economic management is explored based on the articles of Alan Austin, David Donovan and Stephen Koukoulas. The Liberal Party's misuse of government funds for 9 years – and the debt, lack of economic growth and corruption that has resulted from it – are explored here. Subscribe to the page, or follow our social media pages listed below for weekly updates.

COALITION economy Scott Morrison Peter Dutton Anthony Albanese Jim Chalmers Alan Austin David Donovan Stephen Koukoulas corruption
