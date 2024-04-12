This Week in IA: The Coalition's horrific economic management

This Week in IA is a weekly short video series that summarises what's been in the news here at Independent Australia.

This week, the Coalition's disgraceful economic management is explored based on the articles of Alan Austin, David Donovan and Stephen Koukoulas. The Liberal Party's misuse of government funds for 9 years – and the debt, lack of economic growth and corruption that has resulted from it – are explored here. Subscribe to the page, or follow our social media pages listed below for weekly updates.

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

Related Articles