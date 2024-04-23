This Week in IA: The Bruce Lehrmann verdict

This Week in IA is a weekly short video series that summarises what's been in the news here at Independent Australia.

This week, the Bruce Lehrmann verdict is examined — the focus being the prevalent rape culture that surrounds the case within the mainstream Australian media. Articles from Michelle Pini and Dr Victoria Fielding are analysed. Subscribe to the page, or follow our social media pages listed below for weekly updates.

