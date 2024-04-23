SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

This Week in IA: The Bruce Lehrmann verdict

By

This Week in Iis a weekly short video series that summarises what's been in the news here at Independent Australia.

This week, the Bruce Lehrmann verdict is examined — the focus being the prevalent rape culture that surrounds the case within the mainstream Australian media. Articles from Michelle Pini and Dr Victoria Fielding are analysed. Subscribe to the page, or follow our social media pages listed below for weekly updates.

Follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus, on Twitter HERE, Facebook HERE and Instagram HERE.

